Wildlife center holds Founder's Night

The Wildlife Center of the North Coast invites the community to attend its sixth annual Founder's Night Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.

Founder's Night is the center's largest fundraiser of the year. Supporters help raise critical funds needed to continue caring for wildlife in need, and providing conservation education on the Oregon Coast. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the center's late founder, Sharnelle Fee.