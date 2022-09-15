Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Sunday Morning Gas Prices
According to Gasbuddy, Gas Prices are as low as $3.49 in the Vincennes area this morning. Most stations in Lawrenceville are reporting gas around $3.65 a gallon. According to Triple-A, The national average gas price is just under 3-68 a gallon. Indiana’s Average is at 3-68 a gallon while the Illinois average is around 3-92 a gallon this morning.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wamwamfm.com
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
wzdm.com
PACE Energy Assistance Applications Available October 3rd
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
WTHI
Teen pedestrian hurt after he was hit by driver in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager was hurt in Vincennes after police said he was hit by a car. It happened just before 5:00 Thursday afternoon near the Hart Street overpass on 41. Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking on 41 when he was hit by a vehicle driven...
RELATED PEOPLE
Demolition approved for historic Huntingburg home
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The home at 405 North Main Street is positioned along a bustling section of Huntingburg, adjacent to the 4th Street shopping district. Soon, it will be no more. During a September 13 meeting, Huntingburg Common Council members unanimously agreed to move ahead with plans on demolishing the home to add more […]
wzdm.com
Sunday Sports Recap
Barr Reeve captured the Girls golf sectional. Lincolns Macy Sexton finished third with an 84 and will advance to the Regional along with Rivet’s Jacquelyn Steininger,. The South Knox girls captured the South Knox Cross Country Invitational. Top finishers for the Spartans. Were Aubrey Nowaski sixth, Ava Like 9th...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Donna Rae Napier
Donna Rae Napier, 75, of Bedford, IN passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born on March 12, 1947, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Glynn and Virginia (Chaney) Arthur. She married Nick Napier on April 14, 1973. Donna was a graduate of Wright State University in Ohio...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores: Week 5
Watch highlights from Week 5 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 16, 2022 below. Week Five Scores:. Adams Central 42, Heritage 7. Angola 40, Lakeland 21. Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute...
vincennespbs.org
Red died a quarter century ago
Saturday marks 25 years since one of Vincennes favorites sons passed away. Comedian/Actor/TV Personality Red Skelton died September 17th 1997. The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University Campus unveils a new exhibit this weekend that will run through November marking the anniversary and also celebrating the life of Red’s only daughter, Valentina, who died back in April of this year at the age of 74.
wamwamfm.com
Car Fest And Cruize-In Tomorrow
The 20th Century Chevy Carfest and Cruiz-In is set for this weekend at Eastside Park in Washington. This is the 44th year for the Classic Car Show and celebration, and Club Member Shane Matthews tells us the Cruiz Route on Saturday night will once again be the same…. The cruiz...
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple delivers baby on side of Indiana highway
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and they headed for the hospital. "Even at that point, I told him whenever I told him to come home, I wasn't even positive like the baby was coming," she said. "My contractions were 8 minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands."
vincennespbs.org
Knox County woman recognized for public service
A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
104.1 WIKY
Large House Fire On Evansville’s West Side
A large structure fire on Evansville’s west side brought fire crews to the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane around 8:30 Thursday night. A second unit was dispatched to help with taking control of the fire. Two people were in the home and made it out safely. Officials say...
wbiw.com
Local man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
Comments / 1