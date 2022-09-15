Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Walk in Queen’s Funeral Procession
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two eldest children will accompany their parents during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, walking behind the coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, did not attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip in April, which was more strictly regulated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town & County reported that it was “understood that William and Kate took time to consider whether to have their children join the procession.” While William has been more reticent about...
18 Wannabe "Influencers" Acting Like Entitled A-Holes, And Honestly It's So Embarrassing
They really think people care about their follower count!
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this celebrity scramble is someone who can carry a tune and has quite the moves. She started her career as an L.A. Lakers cheerleader circa 1980 ... and it was "Straight Up" from there ... right into choreographing for The Jacksons. Her successful singing career scored her six number...
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Bella Hadid never shies away from throwing on a bold look ... and you can always count on her wearing accessories to compliment her outfit. Take in these candid moments during New York Fashion Week and see if you can spot the differences between these two stylish shots. Looking fire...
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
The Queen's death has brought Harry and William together, but will it stick? And, Britney and her dad may end up settling their legal dispute, but hard feelings remain. So, we gotta ask ...
Sea-List Stars ... Under Da Watah!
Even Hollywood's biggest stars get a little salty from time to time ... and they're using their own fish-eye lenses to share their underwater moments straight from Davy Jones's locker!. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth went down under and popped a squat, while pro dancer Derek Hough flexed his mussels while...
August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Hit Him, Posts Photo of Bloody Mouth
August Alsina claims Tory Lanez and a bunch of goons rolled up on him and attacked -- showing off a photo of himself as proof ... although, Tory's calling BS. The singer took to IG Sunday with a pic that shows himself leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. According to August, it's evidence that he was beaten up on Saturday ... by who he claims was none other than Tory.
