Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two eldest children will accompany their parents during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, walking behind the coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, did not attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip in April, which was more strictly regulated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town & County reported that it was “understood that William and Kate took time to consider whether to have their children join the procession.” While William has been more reticent about...

