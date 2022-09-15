Read full article on original website
Red Bull BC One break-dancing championships are another Olympic signpost
Competitors faced off Saturday on the circular stage of Eden Sunset in Hollywood for a full day of of acrobatic dance battles.
High school football: What we learned in Week 5
The high school football regular season is at its midway point in Ohio and nearly halfway through in Michigan, and title contenders and top individual talents are becoming evident. Here is a look at what we have learned. Liberty Center defense is stout: If there was any doubt about just how solid the Liberty Center defense was through four games, the Tigers left no doubt last Friday in their 16-0 shutout of visiting three-time defending Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Archbold. Anchored up front by its three big interior linemen — senior Owen Box (6-foot-4, 266 pounds) and juniors Landon Bockelman (6-3, 260) and Seth Navarre (6-2, 225) — Liberty Center held the Blue Streaks' usually potent offense to just 124 yards of total offense, including just four net rushing yards while making things miserable for quarterback Cade Brenner.
Tree Climbing Championship takes to Belle Isle trees
(CBS DETROIT) - The Tree Climbing Championships Masters Challenge event took place Sunday morning in Belle Isle Park.The International Society of Arboriculture of Michigan provides this learning opportunity and competition to judge contestant's on their overall productivity in the tree. "As much as I want to win, I cheer on the next guy down," says Cody Schwartz, a competitor in Sunday's competition. Judges look for and score the competing arborists on climbing techniques, use of equipment, poise in the tree and safe working practices. Contestants ring bells hung up in the trees prior to the competition as they move from station to station.Joe Aiken, committee chair for the Michigan Tree Climbing Championship says despite this being a friendly competition between peers, it's events like this that give the general public an idea of what they do. "These are athletes competing against each other, but on the same token, they'll be cheering each other on. It's a big family, you know, most of most of the outbursts, if not all of them. We love the outdoors. We love trees, and we love taking care of them," says Aiken.Results from Sunday's competition can be found here.
