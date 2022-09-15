ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Ranking all nations’ kits for 2022 FIFA World Cup

With rosters for the last batch of international friendlies and new kits rolling out, one thing is clear: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is inching closer. In about two months, 32 nations will take the field in Qatar for a chance to lift the prestigious World Cup title that only comes every four years – and one country will get to do so in style.
Yardbarker

Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced

A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening

The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
ESPN

Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
ESPN

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi ends 30-game, 345-day drought with goal for Groningen

American forward Ricardo Pepi ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country that reached almost a year, getting his first goal for Groningen in a 2-1 loss at Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie. Pepi outjumped defender Adil Auassar just outside the 6-yard box and headed Isak...
TheDailyBeast

Scottish Soccer Game Tribute for Queen Interrupted by Anti-Royal Chant

Fans of Scottish soccer team Celtic caused a global stir Sunday after supporters chanted slogans in protest of the queen during a minute’s applause in memory of the monarch, including, “If you hate the royal family, clap your hands.” The game against St. Mirren, in Paisley, Scotland, also saw a banner with the same slogan. The incident follows days of derogatory slurs from fans surrounding the royal family as disruptions to tributes plagued the Scottish Premiership fixtures. In the lead-up to the game, Celtic’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, had called on fans to respect the tribute after a game on Wednesday...
