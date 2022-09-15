Read full article on original website
Related
Why Canada are the ONLY team at the 2022 World Cup not to have a new kit, leaving proud stars fuming
CANADA face being the only World Cup team without a new kit. And some stars reckon it's taken a touch of gloss off just the country's second ever appearance at the finals. Bayern big-name Alphonso Davies is among those who can expect only new SHORTS in Qatar this winter. It's...
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: The best dribblers in Ultimate Team
The best dribblers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
NBC Sports
Ranking all nations’ kits for 2022 FIFA World Cup
With rosters for the last batch of international friendlies and new kits rolling out, one thing is clear: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is inching closer. In about two months, 32 nations will take the field in Qatar for a chance to lift the prestigious World Cup title that only comes every four years – and one country will get to do so in style.
FIFA・
Bayern Munich fail to score in Bundesliga for first time in 87 games as calls grow for Sadio Mane to be benched
BAYERN MUNICH fired blanks in the Bundesliga for the first time in 87 games as calls for Sadio Mane to be axed grew. Ex-Liverpool striker Mane is goalless for five matches after Saturday's shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg. The German champions last failed to score in the league back in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Manchester United teammates Neville, Rooney meet as MLS managers for first time
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said it will be nice to hear an English accent coming from the opposite dugout Sunday afternoon and he had nothing but good things to say about his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, the recently hired D.C. United coach; but once the whistle blows at Audi Field, Neville hopes his team is ruthless.
Pefok Scores in Bundesliga After Omission From USMNT Camp
The American forward has scored four goals in eight games for first-place Union Berlin since arriving this summer from Young Boys.
Yardbarker
Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced
A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
UEFA・
San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening
The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run
Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
ESPN
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi ends 30-game, 345-day drought with goal for Groningen
American forward Ricardo Pepi ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country that reached almost a year, getting his first goal for Groningen in a 2-1 loss at Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie. Pepi outjumped defender Adil Auassar just outside the 6-yard box and headed Isak...
Scottish Soccer Game Tribute for Queen Interrupted by Anti-Royal Chant
Fans of Scottish soccer team Celtic caused a global stir Sunday after supporters chanted slogans in protest of the queen during a minute’s applause in memory of the monarch, including, “If you hate the royal family, clap your hands.” The game against St. Mirren, in Paisley, Scotland, also saw a banner with the same slogan. The incident follows days of derogatory slurs from fans surrounding the royal family as disruptions to tributes plagued the Scottish Premiership fixtures. In the lead-up to the game, Celtic’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, had called on fans to respect the tribute after a game on Wednesday...
Comments / 0