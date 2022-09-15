New Mexico raking in millions in oil and gas leases despite push to diversify land use

Millions of dollars a month are brought into New Mexico as it auctions thousands of acres of state-owned public land to the oil and gas industry, even as the agency that manages that land seeks to diversify its uses and produce more renewable energy.

In 2022, monthly state land auctions conducted by the New Mexico State Land Office continued to drive revenue, bringing in about $25 million in sales, per the posted sale results, as of the most recent sale held in August.

July marked the biggest lease sale, records show, of $10.8 million worth of State Trust land in Eddy and Lea counties.

All the tracts of lands offered for lease to the industry so far in 2022 were in the southeast Permian Basin region of New Mexico, in Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties.

In total, the eight monthly sales held this year provided 16,417 acres of New Mexico’s public lands for oil and gas extraction, with July offering the most at 4,419 acres of State Trust land.

The largest lease sold this year was also that month: about $4.7 million for 320 acres – the maximum allowed to be nominated – in Eddy County.

Across New Mexico State Trust land, the Office reported there were about 6,400 oil and gas leases.

Assistant Commissioner for Mineral Resources Greg Bloom at the New Mexico State Land Office said oil and gas brought in billions over the last year, during a Wednesday public hearing in Hobbs, before state lawmakers on the Economic Development and Policy Interim Committee heard a presentation on oil and gas on state land.

Royalties paid by oil and gas companies on their ongoing State Trust land operations climbed steadily from October 2021 to August, Bloom reported, rising from about $127 million to $258 million.

In Fiscal Year 2021, royalty revenue was at about $1.2 billion, doubling to about $2.4 billion in FY 2022, per Bloom’s presentation.

That came as production grew in the last year, from about 128 million barrels (bbls) of oil and about 600 billion cubic feet (cf) of natural gas in FY 2021 to 132 million bbls of oil and about 660 billion cf of natural gas in FY 2022, records show.

New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said oil and gas remained a primary source of income for her office and its beneficiaries like public schools and hospitals.

But she said renewable energy was a growing sector in New Mexico and on its state land, as the State Land Office made about $12.1 million in fiscal year 2022 from such leases – $11.3 million from wind and $743,308 from solar.

“I made a commitment as Land Commissioner to focus on expanding renewable energy and diversifying the business that occurs on state trust lands. We’ve done exactly that,” Garcia Richard said.

She pointed to the establishment of Office of Renewable Energy in the State Land Office that tripled such developments on State Trust land since Garcia Richard took office in 2019.

That included a lease sale in June that leased 147,685 acres to Pattern Energy to develop wind energy from a project spanning Lincoln, Torrance and San Miguel counties in eastern New Mexico.

The 11 leases awarded to Pattern in that sale brought in about $9.3 million in revenue to the State Land Office, records show, with lifetime revenue expected to be about $196 million.

After the sale, New Mexico’s renewable energy capacity was estimated 1,200 megawatts, up from 400 MW in 2019.

Garcia Richard said renewable energy was one of several growth areas for the State Land Office, which included outdoor recreation, affordable housing, agriculture and providing land for international companies like Netflix which inked a deal in June 2021 to develop 130 acres of State Trust land for a facility near Albuquerque.

“State trust lands are diverse in their qualities and uses, so it is only logical to pursue a wide variety of revenue-generating activities on the nine million surface acres we manage,” Garcia Richard said.

She said fossil fuels were a limited resource, and New Mexico must prepare and keep land viable in the future for other uses.

“There’s no doubt that oil and gas leasing is still our biggest source of revenue,” Garcia Richard said. “But this isn’t going to last forever and we need to be proactive and continue to look for ways to ensure our state’s financial future isn’t dependent on one egg in one basket.”

But to make that transition away from oil and gas, a presentation by ConocoPhillips during the committee meeting said “durable, pragmatic” polices were needed to maintain the affordability of energy.

Karl Fennessey, vice president of corporate public policy with Conoco’s presentation reported oil and gas provides for 80 percent of global energy needs, and 70 percent of U.S. energy demand.

That share was expected to decline slightly to 69 percent of U.S. energy needs by 2050, per the presentation.

Fennessey touted Conoco’s and the oil and gas industry’s recent efforts to reduce emissions and improve gas capture, part of the transition, he said, to less pollutive production of energy.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.