FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police are investigating a person versus train incident
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating a person versus train incident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is...
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating train vs. pedestrian incident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a train vs. police incident. According to a release from Oshkosh police, the incident occurred around 8:31 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. The pedestrian was a 29 year old male from Milwaukee....
One killed in motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a person died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin crash; 1 ejected, 4 hospitalized
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin crash sent four people – including one who was ejected from a vehicle – to area hospitals Friday, Sept. 16. Around 12:30 p.m., the New Berlin police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash on Beloit Road between Sunny Slope and Moorland.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Home Damaged By Fire
(Beaver Dam) Fire damaged a Beaver Dam home. Crews were dispatched to 504 South Center Street around 7:10pm Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the front of the house and flames were visible in a rear window. Beaver Dam Fire Lt. Matthew Weidler says two hose lines were deployed...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan PD: Wilson Avenue without power for 3-4 hours due to crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is reporting a massive power outage on the 1400 Block of Wilson Avenue due to a single-vehicle accident. According to officers, a vehicle went off of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then struck a house causing minor damage. The...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted in high-speed chase that injured Manitowoc County K9 deputy
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Jessica Loney was convicted for her role in a high-speed chase which injured a K-9 deputy. Loney pleaded no contest to seven charges, including recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, and striking a police animal causing injury. Several other counts were dismissed at Thursday’s hearing, court records show.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
Fatal shooting: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 41st and Burleigh
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a death near 41st and Burleigh on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield firefighter's Lake Minocqua response saves family member
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A family trip up north turned into an emergency situation for one Greenfield firefighter and paramedic a few weeks ago. While on duty, Brett Ponejolic has been the first on the scene to a lot of emergencies. But it was while on vacation that he experienced his most important response to date.
