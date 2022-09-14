ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

Leicester City’s James Maddison Left Out of England Squad Yet Again

Gareth Southgate named his squad for England’s matches in the Nation’s League and once again failed to find room for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The Three Lions squad that will face Italy and Germany will consist of 3 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 8 strikers. Southgate also omitted James Justin, who was in the previous squad.
The Independent

Is Silkeborg vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League clash

For the second time in this season’s Europa Conference League, West Ham face Danish opposition as they travel to square off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.The Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate despite a decent display from their opponents in the first leg at London Stadium - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.In the first game of the group stage, West Ham were made to work hard as they had to come from behind to beat Romanian outfit FCSB 3-1 but that could prove to be...
BBC

E﻿verton v West Ham: Team news

Everton may start Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back from a knee injury, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention. Jordan Pickford's thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break. West Ham pair Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson both returned to action against Silkeborg on...
The Independent

Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal

The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
SB Nation

Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match

The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
BBC

Everton v West Ham United

The Guardian

Alexander Isak penalty secures point for Newcastle against Bournemouth

Five points from three games is the sort of tally which, in the right context, can result in caretaker coaches being handed more permanent managerial postings. Throw in a trio of very decent performances since Gary O’Neil took interim charge of Bournemouth in the wake of Scott Parker’s sacking and it is easy to imagine the Las Vegas-based consortium currently in advanced talks to buy the south-coast club from its current owner Maxim Demin wondering whether to stick rather than twist.
ESPN

Wolves' Raul Jimenez to miss Mexico friendlies due to groin injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez hasn't recovered from a groin injury and won't be available to play against Manchester City on Saturday. The Mexico international has been slowed by injuries this season though he was included Thursday in his national team's squad for World Cup warm-up matches this month in California.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Daily Mail

Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them

Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw

Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
The Independent

Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Lineups & Match thread: Looking for the second win in seven games

It’s payback time. Well, more or less. Eddie Howe and the lads in Black and White will host NUFC’s head coach former team Bournemouth at St James’ Park after skipping the visit to West Ham in London last weekend due to the passing of the queen. I don’t want to talk a lot about the whole “revenge game” thing because it doesn’t make sense and it’s been years since the last time Howe and AFC were linked to each other. Cold world.
