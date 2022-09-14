Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
SB Nation
Leicester City’s James Maddison Left Out of England Squad Yet Again
Gareth Southgate named his squad for England’s matches in the Nation’s League and once again failed to find room for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The Three Lions squad that will face Italy and Germany will consist of 3 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 8 strikers. Southgate also omitted James Justin, who was in the previous squad.
Is Silkeborg vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League clash
For the second time in this season’s Europa Conference League, West Ham face Danish opposition as they travel to square off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.The Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate despite a decent display from their opponents in the first leg at London Stadium - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.In the first game of the group stage, West Ham were made to work hard as they had to come from behind to beat Romanian outfit FCSB 3-1 but that could prove to be...
BBC
Everton v West Ham: Team news
Everton may start Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back from a knee injury, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention. Jordan Pickford's thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break. West Ham pair Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson both returned to action against Silkeborg on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
SB Nation
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match
The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
MLS・
BBC
Everton v West Ham United
Everton may start Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back from a knee injury, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention. Jordan Pickford's thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break. West Ham pair Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson both returned to action against Silkeborg on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alexander Isak penalty secures point for Newcastle against Bournemouth
Five points from three games is the sort of tally which, in the right context, can result in caretaker coaches being handed more permanent managerial postings. Throw in a trio of very decent performances since Gary O’Neil took interim charge of Bournemouth in the wake of Scott Parker’s sacking and it is easy to imagine the Las Vegas-based consortium currently in advanced talks to buy the south-coast club from its current owner Maxim Demin wondering whether to stick rather than twist.
ESPN
Wolves' Raul Jimenez to miss Mexico friendlies due to groin injury
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez hasn't recovered from a groin injury and won't be available to play against Manchester City on Saturday. The Mexico international has been slowed by injuries this season though he was included Thursday in his national team's squad for World Cup warm-up matches this month in California.
MLS・
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
'Bellingham And Declan Rice' - Pundit Claims Liverpool Want Both Players
Liverpool could be interested in both Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Declan Rice of West Ham United according to a former international.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Watch: Palhinha hits a beauty in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest
Fulham were 3-2 winners over Nottingham Forest last night with the goal of the night coming from Joao Palhinha. The Cottagers have started the season in fine form and the victory has moved them up to sixth position in the embryonic Premier League table. Fulham went a goal down in...
Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them
Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw
Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Lineups & Match thread: Looking for the second win in seven games
It’s payback time. Well, more or less. Eddie Howe and the lads in Black and White will host NUFC’s head coach former team Bournemouth at St James’ Park after skipping the visit to West Ham in London last weekend due to the passing of the queen. I don’t want to talk a lot about the whole “revenge game” thing because it doesn’t make sense and it’s been years since the last time Howe and AFC were linked to each other. Cold world.
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Molineux Last season Wolves 1-5 Manchester City. Referee Anthony Taylor This season G5 Y17 R2 3.80 cards/game. Subs from Sarkic, Søndergaard, Campbell, Smith, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, B Traoré, Hwang, A Traoré, Guedes, Semedo. Doubtful Costa (match fitness) Injured Chiquinho (knee, Apr),...
Wolves 0-3 Manchester City: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were among the goals, while Nathan Collins saw red as the champions swatted their hosts aside
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth, Barcelona 3-0 Elche, EFL: clockwatch – live
Newcastle and Bournemouth share the points, while Barcelona stroll to victory over Elche
Comments / 0