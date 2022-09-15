Everyone has been anxious at some point, but some of us experience anxiety more frequently. Anxiety is a normal human feeling that can alert us to danger and make us more aware of our surroundings, according to the American Psychiatric Association. However, an estimated 30% of the adult population is believed to experience an anxiety disorder during their lifespan, thus making anxiety disorders one of the most common mental health conditions. There are several types of anxiety disorders, which include phobias, social anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.

