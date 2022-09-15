ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football Downs Purdue 32-29 in the Final Moments

Following an abysmal first half, Syracuse responded with 29 points in the final 30 minutes, including a dramatic final drive. CitrusTV’s Cameron Ezeir details SU’s picturesque final play and the Orange’s pair of weapons that connected on it.
Syracuse Loses 3-2 to Bryant in Non-Conference Finale

STORRS, CT- Syracuse fell in five sets to Bryant to close out non-conference play. The Orange played in UCONN’s home gym as a part of a tournament that was hosted by the Huskies. It took SU some time to settle into the game as they lagged behind by a...
Men’s Soccer Claims Statement Win over No. 1 Clemson

For the second straight season, Syracuse has upset Clemson in men’s soccer. Last year, the Orange took down the sixth ranked Tigers 2-0 at home before Mike Noonan’s squad went on to win its first national championship in 34 years. This season, SU traveled to Historic Riggs Field and shocked No. 1 Clemson 2-1, the first victory for the Orange over a top-ranked team since October of 2000.
Syracuse Women’s Soccer Loses to Duke in Last Moments

There were Friday Night Lights in Syracuse last night, but this time it was soccer. Syracuse Women’s soccer lost to No. 3 Duke 1-0 in the 89th minute. But despite the loss, Head Coach Nicky Adams says this is a huge moment for the young program going forward. “It’s...
Volleyball Faces Off Against Bryant Before Heading into ACC Play

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Volleyball will begin ACC play against Boston College next week, but the Orange have one more game to play against Bryant. Syracuse will be playing down in Storrs, Connecticut as a part of the Dog Pound Challenge hosted by UCONN. Bryant travels to Connecticut with a 7-5 record...
News Live at 6 | Friday, September 16th

CitrusTV anchors Chilekasi Adele and Ashley Wenskoski are in studio to break down today’s top stories. CitrusTV reporter Nicole Aponte breaks down the recent burglaries in SU’s off-campus neighborhood. CitrusTV reporter Ronnie Parrillo visits the Syracuse Italian Festival. CitrusTV reporter Walker Simmons talks to a local fisherman about how a NY river was ranked the best to bass fish. CitrusTV reporter Benjamin Schiller discusses how a Georgia man has been charged with impersonating SU students.
How a Summer in the Netherlands Catapulted Charlotte De Vries Back Amongst the Nation’s Best

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – 35 women, ranging from ages 18 to 27, make up the United States national field hockey team. After playing for the U-17 and U-19 squads, Charlotte de Vries got the chance to play for the real club in the Netherlands this past summer as a part of the FIH Hockey Pro League. The Pennsylvania native became the 10th Syracuse player to represent America and the first since 2016.
