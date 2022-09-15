Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Red Mountain Makers Grand Opening and Fundraiser
Come see the new Red Mountain Makers location at Hardware Park and learn about everything we have to offer!. Six months ago, the Red Mountain Makers made the move into our new 7800 square foot location in Hardware Park, a thriving hub of engineering, innovation, product development and manufacturing in Downtown Birmingham! We’ve been pretty busy since then – hosting over 100 classes and a lot of awesome projects by our makers (check out our Instagram), while also renovating, building, and turning our new home into an amazing resource for the Birmingham Community. We’re finally ready to unveil all our hard work to the public at our Grand Opening and Fundraiser event on September 18th, 2022. Come visit the maker space from 1 to 5pm for an afternoon full of demonstrations, tours, giveaways, and more! Our makers, instructors, and entrepreneurs will be there to show off all the amazing work going on ar Red Mountain Makers including welding, forging, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics, ham radio, sewing, laser cutting, and more! You might even get to try your hand at some of these yourself and discover a new hobby!
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
Bham Now
Oktoberfest
It’s time for our annual Oktoberfest! Join us at the Taproom for Birmingham’s biggest Oktoberfest celebration. We’ll be serving up excellent craft beer, great food, cocktails, and good times as we celebrate the release of our seasonal Oktoberfest canned beer. We’ll also have live music, a stein-hoisting...
Bham Now
Bacon & Blues Fest
Bacon & Blues Fest is a family-friendly event that includes a bacon dish competition, food trucks, a Kid Zone, an adults-only VIP area, and live music by Alabama Blues Hall of Fame Musician, Jock Webb. Come taste the bacon dishes served by the teams who are competing for the first...
Can’t wait for Christmas? Here are 10 holiday events scheduled in Birmingham
Halloween is still several weeks away, but folks who adore tinsel and carols can start making Christmas plans in Birmingham. Several holiday events are scheduled at entertainment venues here, and many of them have tickets on sale. Pushing the season? Well, maybe. But we’re already looking forward to heartwarming concerts,...
Bham Now
8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham
The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
wbrc.com
Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
wbrc.com
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
Bham Now
Field Trip: Cahaba River Park
Pre-registration is required by 12 p.m. CDT on Friday, September 16th. Participants must complete the mandatory online waiver. Please do not request registration for others when submitting your request. Cahaba River Park is a joint venture between the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust and Shelby County. The county has developed...
Bham Now
53 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 16-18
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 53 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
wbrc.com
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
Bham Now
Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge now rolling around Birmingham
What do you get when you combine a bus, cigars and a local comedienne with a keen business sense? A good time on wheels, that’s what! Say hello to the Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge—Experience Birmingham Tours’ newest travel bus. A new way to ride. Have you heard...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: local brothers opening NEW dog daycare in Homewood [LIMITED TIME DISCOUNT]
Pet owner alert! Dogtopia, the fastest growing dog daycare brand in the country, is opening this fall in Birmingham. Keep reading for all the info you need to know about the newest spot your furry friend will love. PLUS: sign up for their founder’s offer to receive 25% off their...
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
Bham Now
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these 5 Hispanic-owned restaurants in Birmingham
September 15 officially kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month and there’s no better way to share and celebrate than with these five Hispanic-owned restaurants in Birmingham. La Tía Paisa owner Maria Manzano moved from San Diego almost 11 years ago and started La Tía Paisa Taco Shop after she saw Birmingham’s existing taco shop options. What she couldn’t find, she created. This spot serves true California-style Mexican food, a breath of fresh air from the popular Tex-Mex scene in Birmingham.
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
