County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
'We are looking for talented people' | Guilford County Schools to hold a job fair Saturday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are still looking to fill dozens of vacant positions outside of teacher openings. On Saturday, the Guilford County School District will host a job fair at the Guilford County bus garage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair focuses specifically on...
Father shares story of loss to inspire first step in addiction recovery
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four years after the loss of his son to substance and drug abuse, Mike Pont has turned his son’s story of addiction into that of a warning and sign of hope to save the lives of hundreds of addicts across the Piedmont-Triad. “I don’t want my son’s death to […]
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County honors 100-year-old firefighter who founded the McLeansville Fire Department
Curtis Kennedy served in the Navy and fought fires for decades. On Thursday night, Guilford County recognized him for his service.
News Argus
3820-F Country Club Road
Main level end unit -- Country Club Rd/Gordon Manor Area - Main level end unit. Large living room, extra closets/shelving in bedrooms. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Rent includes hot/cold water. Central heat and air with heat pump. Community has pool. One-year lease. Copy this link to your...
Free emergency and disaster preparedness events
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Triad emergency officials and first responders are working to make sure you are ready in case of an emergency or disaster. This week there will be different training events aimed at emergency preparedness, put on by the Disability Advocacy Center, Archdale Parks & Recreation and the Reidsville Family YMCA.
WXII 12
High Point pro bono physical therapy clinic serves community
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A physical therapy clinic in High Point is reaching out to vulnerable populations in the community through free healthcare and addressing food insecurity. The High Point Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic says they don't just want to reach patients, they want to be a community resource. From the beginning, the clinic's director, Dr. Alicia Emerson, said that her staff is passionate about improving people's quality of life.
wschronicle.com
Local promoters have something for the grown-up and sexy crowd during homecoming
Homecoming season is approaching and many people will be flocking to Winston-Salem the week of Oct. 17. To help kick off the festivities, the S & L Group and Harlem Beer are throwing an event called The Ultimate Ramily Homecoming Day/Night Palooza on Sept. 30 at Simply Sonya’s from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Greensboro firefighter honored for her philanthropy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighter and EMT Hannah Johnson will be honored for her philanthropy and contributions to the community as part of the annualSalute to Heroes event, put on by the American Red Cross. Johnson credits her mother, Marsha Chadwick Johnson, for her values. She was an English...
FOX8 launches new page dedicated to Missing Pets of the Piedmont Triad
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 WGHP is launching a new hub for missing pets in the Piedmont Triad. When an animal goes missing, getting the word out is one of the hardest parts of the search. That’s why we’ve set up a new Missing Pets page under the Community tab. Using this interactive photo […]
Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
Kitten diagnosed with rabies in Davidson County, county holds vaccination clinic
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten found in Denton was diagnosed with rabies. According to a release from the Davidson County Health Department, they received lab results from Public Health that confirmed a positive rabies case. The reports said that a south Denton resident took an injured kitten they had found on their property […]
WXII 12
One person killed, two seriously injured after driver loses control on US 29 in Guilford County
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Charges are expected in a deadly car crash in High Point, according to police. High Point Police, High Point Fire Department, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to US 29 near Baker Road for a traffic crash with injuries around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. First responders...
People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro share speeding concerns with police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro are concerned about speeding drivers passing their homes. It’s caused some people to fear walking down their driveways. This safety issue came up in a recent community meeting. A lady who has lived on Meadowview Road for five decades told city leaders mailboxes are […]
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
1 dead after crash on US-29, man with serious injuries flown to a hospital
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point police department said police and Guilford County EMS responded to a traffic crash with injuries Saturday. It happened about 2:16 p.m. on US-29 near Baker Road. Police said when they arrived, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Anderson of Archdale hit a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Sunshine Williams of Lexington.
country1037fm.com
Seagrove North Carolina Pottery
Below is an invite to secure your tickets to Potters Market on September 24th, but first let’s dig into the clay. North Carolina has the largest population of working potters in the United States. Seagrove North Carolina has an enormous range of pottery that decorate our homes and or live in museums on tour. Driving the mountainside searching for pottery that speaks to you could take two days, plus you get to breath the great outdoors on the way. Visiting these small pockets in Seagrove will allow you to speak with the artist. You don’t have to worry about Seagrove being like a beach-town that closes 5 months out of the year because art is available year around.
