ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
HIGH POINT, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
SPENCER, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
Davie County, NC
Society
News Argus

3820-F Country Club Road

Main level end unit -- Country Club Rd/Gordon Manor Area - Main level end unit. Large living room, extra closets/shelving in bedrooms. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Rent includes hot/cold water. Central heat and air with heat pump. Community has pool. One-year lease. Copy this link to your...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Place#Charity#The Kiwanis Club#Progams
WFMY NEWS2

Free emergency and disaster preparedness events

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Triad emergency officials and first responders are working to make sure you are ready in case of an emergency or disaster. This week there will be different training events aimed at emergency preparedness, put on by the Disability Advocacy Center, Archdale Parks & Recreation and the Reidsville Family YMCA.
ARCHDALE, NC
WXII 12

High Point pro bono physical therapy clinic serves community

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A physical therapy clinic in High Point is reaching out to vulnerable populations in the community through free healthcare and addressing food insecurity. The High Point Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic says they don't just want to reach patients, they want to be a community resource. From the beginning, the clinic's director, Dr. Alicia Emerson, said that her staff is passionate about improving people's quality of life.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Salute to heroes: Greensboro firefighter honored for her philanthropy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighter and EMT Hannah Johnson will be honored for her philanthropy and contributions to the community as part of the annualSalute to Heroes event, put on by the American Red Cross. Johnson credits her mother, Marsha Chadwick Johnson, for her values. She was an English...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX8 News

Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Seagrove North Carolina Pottery

Below is an invite to secure your tickets to Potters Market on September 24th, but first let’s dig into the clay. North Carolina has the largest population of working potters in the United States. Seagrove North Carolina has an enormous range of pottery that decorate our homes and or live in museums on tour. Driving the mountainside searching for pottery that speaks to you could take two days, plus you get to breath the great outdoors on the way. Visiting these small pockets in Seagrove will allow you to speak with the artist. You don’t have to worry about Seagrove being like a beach-town that closes 5 months out of the year because art is available year around.
SEAGROVE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy