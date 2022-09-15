ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawndale, NC
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
City
Statesville, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Sports
Lincoln County, NC
Sports
City
Denver, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

New faces at Lincoln Charter School

DENVER – There are two new faces in administration of Lincoln Charter School. Jay Martin is the new athletic director for both campuses of the school. He previously served as athletic director of the Community School of Davidson. “I’m very familiar with charter school athletics and the conference,” he...
DENVER, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Spotlighting the beginning teachers at East Lincoln Middle School

IRON STATION – East Lincoln Middle School has more than brand new middle school students in attendance this year. They also have 19 new teachers and support members. These new positions, according to Principal Heather Myers, is due to community growth and retirements. Nine of the teacher positions are considered beginning teachers (which North Carolina defines as teachers in years one, two, and three). Of those new teachers, five of them are first year teachers and four of them are products of Lincoln County Schools.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
fbschedules.com

Wake Forest, Liberty cancel home-and-home football series

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Liberty Flames have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a release by Wake Forest athletics. Wake Forest and Liberty were slated to face off in the opener of the series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series was then set to shift to Wake Forest’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunker Hill#American Football#South Caldwell#Bulldogs#Crest#Burns High School
lincolntimesnews.com

Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
LINCOLNTON, NC
ESPN

Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State

The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams. In 2007, the Mountaineers...
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
GASTONIA, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Concert Association announces 2022-2023 season

LINCOLNTON – The slate has been set for the 2022-2023 season of the Lincoln County Concert Association which begins on Sunday, Nov. 13 with Michael Reno Harrell. "We’re really excited about our new season’s line-up and believe it offers plenty of variety with folk, Celtic, R&B soul, and classical all included,” LCCA chair Rick Ramseur said. “Despite our rising production costs, our board has decided not to raise ticket/subscription prices. Again, this season we will be offering free admission to all children grades 12 and under. Our goal is to make a wide range of ‘live music performance’ available to everyone in the community.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day

It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy