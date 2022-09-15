Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
Multiple injuries reported after fans storm football field at Appalachian State
BOONE, N.C. — Fans have been hurt after storming the football field following Appalachian State’s victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Appalachian State authorities, who said multiple people were injured during the celebration. Authorities said multiple...
cbs17
Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28; fans swarm App State field
BOONE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on...
lincolntimesnews.com
New faces at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER – There are two new faces in administration of Lincoln Charter School. Jay Martin is the new athletic director for both campuses of the school. He previously served as athletic director of the Community School of Davidson. “I’m very familiar with charter school athletics and the conference,” he...
Niner Times
Charlotte football's Henry Rutledge receives scholarship from Carolina Panthers great
During practice on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Charlotte football running back Henry Rutledge received life-changing news that benefits him on and off the field. It was announced that Rutledge was on scholarship for the 49ers. Not only that, but Rutledge heard about the news from NFL and Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly.
lincolntimesnews.com
Spotlighting the beginning teachers at East Lincoln Middle School
IRON STATION – East Lincoln Middle School has more than brand new middle school students in attendance this year. They also have 19 new teachers and support members. These new positions, according to Principal Heather Myers, is due to community growth and retirements. Nine of the teacher positions are considered beginning teachers (which North Carolina defines as teachers in years one, two, and three). Of those new teachers, five of them are first year teachers and four of them are products of Lincoln County Schools.
fbschedules.com
Wake Forest, Liberty cancel home-and-home football series
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Liberty Flames have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a release by Wake Forest athletics. Wake Forest and Liberty were slated to face off in the opener of the series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series was then set to shift to Wake Forest’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026.
lincolntimesnews.com
Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
ESPN
Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State
The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams. In 2007, the Mountaineers...
WBTV
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Concert Association announces 2022-2023 season
LINCOLNTON – The slate has been set for the 2022-2023 season of the Lincoln County Concert Association which begins on Sunday, Nov. 13 with Michael Reno Harrell. "We’re really excited about our new season’s line-up and believe it offers plenty of variety with folk, Celtic, R&B soul, and classical all included,” LCCA chair Rick Ramseur said. “Despite our rising production costs, our board has decided not to raise ticket/subscription prices. Again, this season we will be offering free admission to all children grades 12 and under. Our goal is to make a wide range of ‘live music performance’ available to everyone in the community.”
Woman wins $200,000 after buying lottery ticket at Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and won $200,000, N.C. Lottery officials said. Celise Redmon bought her Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
App State Awards Free Tuition for Best ‘College Gameday’ Signs
A few Mountaineers fans were handsomely rewarded on Saturday.
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Town of Mooresville to present Mooresville Motorsports Celebration on October 4
Tuesday, October 4, will be a day of celebration in front of the Charles Mack Citizens Center in downtown Mooresville. IndyCar Champion Rick Mears and Top Fuel Drag Car sensation Doug Herbert will be honored with the dedication of North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Walk of Fame sidewalk plaques.
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC
Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
WBTV
Retired Charlotte fire captain returning home after hunting accident in Kansas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A retired Charlotte Fire Department captain who was hurt in a hunting accident is coming home. Tripp Fincher is set to return to Charlotte later on Thursday. His accident in Kansas left him with a broken pelvis and rib, and a collapsed lung. It has also required extensive surgery.
country1037fm.com
Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day
It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
WBTV
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
