Live Stream: [22] Diablo Valley at Shasta College
The Shasta College football team hosts No. 22 Diablo Valley College Saturday at Memorial Stadium for the Hall of Fame Game. This is the 12th meeting between the Knights and Vikings with Shasta owning the all-time series with a 6-5 record. DVC won the last meeting 42-0 in 2011. Pregame...
Former high school wrestling coach sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta County Superior Court judge handed down the sentence for the man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile victims during his tenure as a wrestling coach at Central Valley. Stephen Reed, the former Central Valley High School wrestling coach who was convicted in August in connection...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
Redding Bed Bath & Beyond on initial list of stores closing
REDDING, Calif. - Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of the initial 56 stores that it plans to close and the Redding location is on it. The company recently said that it plans to close about 150 stores and lay off 20% of its workers. The Redding location...
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
Should Sherri Papini Be Punished?
Barring any eleventh-hour legal shenanigans, kidnap hoaxer Sherri Papini will be sentenced for mail fraud and lying to the FBI in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Mon., Sept. 19. Thus, one of the saddest, most sordid affairs in recent Shasta County history will come to an end. Or will...
Man arrested for attacking store clerk and stealing items
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested a man they said charged at a convenience store employee with a knife and stole some items. Redding police arrested Gregory Hines after the robbery at the Smart Market on Westside Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Hines threw a bar stool...
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
Redding Police reportedly find heroin and fentanyl during enforcement stop; two arrested
“On September 3rd, 2022, at approximately 7:14 PM, Redding Police officers conducted an enforcement stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 42-year-old Jason Horner of Red Bluff. Officers learned Horner was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The front passenger of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Ranae Torres of Red Bluff.
Police identify 2 of 3 suspects they say were involved in armed robbery in Redding
Police have released the identities of two of the suspects they believe were involved in Tuesday's armed robbery outside the Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Redding.
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
Man pleads guilty to multiple felonies and violations, is sentenced to 20 years by judge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County DA’s Office says that a 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to three felonies, two violations and admitted to having been priorly convicted. Demenn Spade has pleaded guilty to three felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence involving great bodily injury...
Redding Police arrest man after drugs discovered during traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - A man was taken into custody in Redding after narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, an officer with the Redding Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Authorities say that officers suspected that the driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Trenton Conant of...
