Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
