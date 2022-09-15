Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
BBC
Aminata Diallo: Former Paris St-Germain midfielder re-arrested over attack on fellow player
Former Paris St-Germain player Aminata Diallo has been re-arrested as police investigate an attack on her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui last November. Hamraoui was dragged from a car by two masked men and beaten on the legs with an iron bar as she returned home from a team meal in a car driven by Diallo.
Comments / 0