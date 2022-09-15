Ribeiro's long distance strike propels East Windsor past SMSA

Taylor Ribeiro let a shot fly from long distance with just over eight minutes remaining in the East Windsor High boys soccer team’s game against SMSA Wednesday.

It hit the back of the net to provide the difference in the game, as the host Panthers topped the Tigers 2-1 in NCCC play.

Emmitt Soboslai pounced on a loose ball in the box off a corner kick and booted it into the back of the net to give East Windsor a 1-0 lead with under a minute remaining in the first half.