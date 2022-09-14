Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Finley: Auto industry driving away from Motor City
John James was tagged as a fearmonger for warning on the campaign trail that autoworkers and suppliers have reason to be wary of their industry's rapid push into electrification. James, the Republican candidate in the 10th Congressional District race, is telling voters in his auto-rich communities that fewer of them...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flying car put to test at Detroit City Airport
DETROIT – This year at the North American International Auto Show, it’s not all about the ground-based automobiles with four wheels as a sneak peek at the unique aircraft was shown at noon. A half dozen companies were talking about the George Jetson car (if you are old...
westerniowatoday.com
Michigan voters on abortion rights, EVs, economy ahead of election
(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — As the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan makes a comeback after a three-year hiatus, ABC News hit the ground in the city as well as the University of Michigan campus to speak to voters on the most important issues that are on their minds. The...
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
The Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods were ‘literally bulldozed’
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fordauthority.com
Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs
A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
wibqam.com
Detroit highway to become boulevard to address wrongs to Black communities
DETROIT (Reuters) – A Detroit interstate highway whose construction devastated two historically Black neighborhoods will be turned into an urban boulevard – one of 26 major infrastructure projects that will be newly funded by the Biden administration. The U.S. Transportation Department has awarded $104.7 million to replace the...
Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
wdet.org
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
Michigan lands $105M federal grant to remove Detroit’s I-375
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and a litany of other elected officials Thursday to announce a $105 million federal grant to undo the I-375 freeway. It was a unique situation for a Governor that staked her first election on “fix the...
Tv20detroit.com
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
dbusiness.com
Work Begins on 171-acre Romulus Trade Center, 1,100 Jobs Planned
The City of Romulus and NorthPoint Development have started work on the Romulus Trade Center, a 171-acre, multi-million-dollar development offering a combination of retail and industrial space. Construction of phase one of the Romulus Trade Center is set to conclude by summer 2023. Royal Farms is the first confirmed tenant.
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
corpmagazine.com
Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion
DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
