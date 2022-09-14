ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Finley: Auto industry driving away from Motor City

John James was tagged as a fearmonger for warning on the campaign trail that autoworkers and suppliers have reason to be wary of their industry's rapid push into electrification. James, the Republican candidate in the 10th Congressional District race, is telling voters in his auto-rich communities that fewer of them...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flying car put to test at Detroit City Airport

DETROIT – This year at the North American International Auto Show, it’s not all about the ground-based automobiles with four wheels as a sneak peek at the unique aircraft was shown at noon. A half dozen companies were talking about the George Jetson car (if you are old...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs

A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
WOODHAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’

WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Joe Biden
wibqam.com

Detroit highway to become boulevard to address wrongs to Black communities

DETROIT (Reuters) – A Detroit interstate highway whose construction devastated two historically Black neighborhoods will be turned into an urban boulevard – one of 26 major infrastructure projects that will be newly funded by the Biden administration. The U.S. Transportation Department has awarded $104.7 million to replace the...
DETROIT, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Work Begins on 171-acre Romulus Trade Center, 1,100 Jobs Planned

The City of Romulus and NorthPoint Development have started work on the Romulus Trade Center, a 171-acre, multi-million-dollar development offering a combination of retail and industrial space. Construction of phase one of the Romulus Trade Center is set to conclude by summer 2023. Royal Farms is the first confirmed tenant.
ROMULUS, MI
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
corpmagazine.com

Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion

DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

