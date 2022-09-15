A 16 year-old Vincennes teen was seriously injured after he was struck trying to cross US 41 near the Hart Street overpass. The unnamed victim was crossing the southbound lane on foot when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 31 year-old Amber Burch of Vincennes. The injured boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and then airlifted to an Evansville hospital. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO