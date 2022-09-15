Read full article on original website
NK, LHS Both in Conference for Week 5 of HS Football
A pair of 3-1 teams battle to be near the top of the SIAC tonight, as Vincennes Lincoln travels to Paradise to face the Castle Knights. L-H-S comes off ai 55-6 victory over Evansville Central, while Castle defeated Harrison last week 21-8. Game time is 7:30; you can hear the game on 92.1, WZDM.
KCPL Hosting Homecoming Party on the Porch
The Knox County Public Library will present a musical Homecoming Party on the Porch a week from today– on Saturday, September 24th. The concert will use the porch of the McGrady-Brockman House at 7th and Hart in Vincennes. Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole will perform on the day following...
Sunday Morning Gas Prices
According to Gasbuddy, Gas Prices are as low as $3.49 in the Vincennes area this morning. Most stations in Lawrenceville are reporting gas around $3.65 a gallon. According to Triple-A, The national average gas price is just under 3-68 a gallon. Indiana’s Average is at 3-68 a gallon while the Illinois average is around 3-92 a gallon this morning.
PACE Energy Assistance Applications Available October 3rd
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
Vincennes Teen Injured in Car-Pedestrian Accident on U-S 41 South
A 16 year-old Vincennes teen was seriously injured after he was struck trying to cross US 41 near the Hart Street overpass. The unnamed victim was crossing the southbound lane on foot when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 31 year-old Amber Burch of Vincennes. The injured boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and then airlifted to an Evansville hospital. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
City of Vincennes Seeking Assistance for HELP Funds
The City of Vincennes is seeking help to use their HELP funds. The City has received the revenue as part of a city improvement campaign. The program is a descendant of the old Stellar competitive grant program. Grant writer Jamie Dugan says Vincennes as a city has joined two counties to get HELP. Those counties are Daviess and Dubois Counties.
Preparations Continue for Physical Work for Washington Avenue Phase 1
Physical work on Phase One of Washington Avenue is within a year of getting underway. The first phase of the project will cover from Emison Avenue northeastward to Belle Crossing. Vincennes City Councilman Tim Salters says earlier work allows the project to focus on roadway improvements. Salters compares the coming...
Vincennes Utilities Approve New Generator for Watson Street Lift Station
Vincennes Water Utilities has approved a motion to purchase a new generator for the Watson Street lift station. The new generator will replace a model that has been in use since 1990, and in place at the Watson Street station since 2002. Vincennes Utilities officials will contact Cummins to make...
Knox County Council Approves Approximately $17 Million Budget For 2023
The Knox County Council finalized the numbers for the 2023 budget yesterday afternoon to end four days of budget deliberations. The final budget will total around $17 million — up slightly from this year’s numbers. Council members included a 4% raise for next year, with no other huge changes to any line items for next year.
PACE Officer Takes National Award at New York Conference
The clinical services director for PACE Community Action Agency has received a national award. Dr. Michelle Pitcher was given the Lyndon Johnson Leadership Award at a recent national convention in New York City. The award is named after the former President; it is provided by the National Community Action Practitioners organization.
Fire Investigators Seek Information Regarding Six Unexplained Fires in Sullivan County
Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County. There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5th of this year. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, September 15th. This is an ongoing...
