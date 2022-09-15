Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg makes career announcement as she’s ‘missing’ from talk show
WHOOPI Goldberg has made a career announcement that may complicate her fall schedule. The View host was absent from her talk show on Friday after seeming distracted the rest of the new season's first week, fans have fumed. Season 26 of The View premiered on Tuesday, with Alyssa Farah Griffin...
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party
Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
GMA host George Stephanopoulos says ‘farewell to treasured member of ABC News family’
GOOD Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has said farewell to a member of the ABC News family. The host gave a shoutout to Katie McGuire, who had a career that spanned over five decades. "And before we go we want to say farewell to a treasured member of the ABC...
The View new season LIVE — Fans think Joy Behar looks incredible as she debuts major weight loss in season 26 premiere
DAYTIME talk show The View has finally returned with its 26th season where Joy Behar debuted her major weight loss and fans have noticed. At the very beginning of the show, Whoopi Goldberg told co-host Joy that she looks "amazing" with enthusiastic agreement from the rest of the panel. Joy...
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
Jamie Foxx Has Stunned The Internet With His Flawless Impression Of Donald Trump
I'm sharing this not to bring attention to Donald Trump, but to showcase the sheer talent and brilliance of Jamie Foxx.
Password fans go wild after host Keke Palmer suffers ‘major blunder’ that has them ‘spitting out their drink’
PASSWORD fans have been going wild after host Keke Palmer suffered a major blunder during Tuesday’s new episode. The accident has viewers reminiscing about similar mishaps from the original version of the game show. Toward the end of the latest episode of NBC’s Password, celebrity guest contestant Chelsea Handler...
A Closer Look At Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look
The Emmys are turning out celebrity favorites, with a variety of film and television actors stunning on this year's Emmys red carpet, including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, and more. Unless you're a Lizzo stan or are a reality TV show connoisseur, it may be a surprise that the "About Damn Time" singer is nominated for her Amazon Prime's competition program, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The show, which received six Emmy nominations and won this year's "Outstanding Competition Program" category, centers around plus-sized women who audition for a spot on her team of backup dancers during her upcoming tour.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
