Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash
A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September
September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.
3.3 magnitude quake rumbles southwest of Maui
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake was recorded in the ocean just to the southwest of Maui, off the coast of Kahoolawe, around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. The 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:19 a.m. about 37 miles southwest of Kihei at a depth of about 8.5 miles.
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
12 Maui beaches face high vulnerability to coastal threats from sea-level rise
A dozen beaches in Maui County have low adaptation potential to withstand impacts of sea-level rise and coastal threats, according to data compiled by the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. The study covers 65 beach parks and is now available online with an interactive map showing park facilities,...
First humpback whale sighting of season comes early this year
KIHEI, MAUI (KITV4) -- At least one humpback whale has made it's way into Hawaiian waters early this year. Zach Schilling took video of a whale breaching about a mile off Cove Park in Kihei Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
Hawaii business owner, Maui County official charged with bribery and public corruption
A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies, is accused of bribing...
Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago. “It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said. Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare. “I felt helpless,” Uaiwa...
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Janice and Sheldon Simeon take over Tiffany's
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. A new campus is slated to open on Maui soon. Principal Halle Maxwell and complex area superintendent Desiree Sides give an update on Kulanihakoi High School.
Maui Waena, Kīhei Charter among largest middle and charter schools respectively
Maui Waena Intermediate School in Kahului has among the largest middle school enrollment in the state with 1,044 students. Kīhei Charter School has the third largest charter school enrollment in Hawaiʻi with 693 students, according to the latest data compiled by the state Department of Education. Enrollment at...
