Kahului, HI

mauinow.com

Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September

September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

3.3 magnitude quake rumbles southwest of Maui

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake was recorded in the ocean just to the southwest of Maui, off the coast of Kahoolawe, around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. The 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:19 a.m. about 37 miles southwest of Kihei at a depth of about 8.5 miles.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Less pain at the pump on Maui

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mahalo Tour 2022: Janice and Sheldon Simeon take over Tiffany's

Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. A new campus is slated to open on Maui soon. Principal Halle Maxwell and complex area superintendent Desiree Sides give an update on Kulanihakoi High School.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

