The Queen's final heartbreak: Her Majesty was distraught after the death earlier this summer of Candy - her oldest and longest-surviving dog
The Queen's final heartbreak before her death age 96 last week was the news that her beloved dorgi Candy had died after 18 years of being by her side. Known for her immense love for corgis, the loss of her oldest and longest-surviving dog hit the late Queen hard and was said to be 'distraught' about it.
PETS・
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state
One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
I bumped into the Queen & made the most embarrassing mistake – her response was priceless
MANY people would be on their best behaviour if they met the Queen, but what if you didn’t realise you had?. This happened to one elderly woman who came across Her Majesty walking into a small village shop in Norfolk. The Queen had reportedly been about to take Afternoon...
‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen
Whether candid moment or elaborately staged portrait, five royal photographers recall the unique mixture of ceremony and unexpected intimacy they experienced while shooting the monarch
The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8. Here is how the day unfolded. Buckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the...
‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen
Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen
Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
As I photographed Queen’s coffin, there were no Corgis – it finally sank in this would be last time
RETURNING from summer holidays at Balmoral, the Queen always came down the plane’s steps while Palace staff carried her corgis. Last night, as I photographed the Queen’s Colour Squadron carrying her coffin from the C-17 at RAF Northolt, it dawned on me. There were no corgis this time.
Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin
The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
Final photo shows Queen smiling two days before death
THE Queen was pictured beaming as she met new PM Liz Truss in her final-ever photo taken just days before her death. Buckingham Palace announced today Her Majesty had passed away aged 96 after an astonishing 70 years on the throne. Her death comes just days after she formally appointed...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
I queued for 10 hours to see the Queen lying-in-state. It was cold, boring, and exhausting, but a deeply moving reminder of the power of the monarchy.
Hundreds of thousands of people are lining up to see the Queen's coffin before her funeral on Monday. I waited in line for over 10 hours to get just a minute in her presence. The experience showed me how much the monarchy means to so many people in the UK and the world.
Sombre Clarence House aides watch the Queen's coffin drive past - hours after they were told changes in monarchy's staff structure could put jobs at risk
Clarence House employees appeared sombre when pictured waiting to see Her Majesty's coffin in the historic procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey today. Members of the Royal Family accompanied the Queen for her poignant final journey from her London home to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for the next five nights.
JOBS・
They say the Queen was crowned in a different country. But some things in Britain never change
In the six hours of television that had to be filled between the news of the Queen being comfortable and the Queen being dead, the BBC’s Huw Edwards and Nicholas Witchell often reflected on how nobody could remember a time when she wasn’t there unless they were more than 70 years old. I would put the age limit rather higher: 77 sounds about right. Her father died on 6 February 1952, the day before my seventh birthday. It would be wrong to say that I knew he was king or what a king did. It was his death that made me aware of him.
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
Time Out Global
How long is the queue to see the Queen lying in state and where’s the end of the line?
There is now a handy tracker for finding the end of the queue for lying in state. The spectacle officially opened at 5pm this evening, and crowds have started to slowly file past the coffin. It’s expected that hundreds and thousands of people will come to see Her Majesty’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The event will go on for 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of her state funeral.
Time Out Global
Guards rehearsed the Queen’s final procession at dawn today
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace for the practice run of the Queen’s official procession, which will take place on Wednesday September 13. Many of central London's streets were closed off for the massive operation and there were only a few onlookers present on the streets to witness it.
