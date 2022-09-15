Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Magazine
Van Gogh in a New Light
The global phenomenon of van Gogh immersive exhibits is like a fastmoving wildfire, with productions popping up everywhere from Boston to Beijing. When Sacramento joined the party this summer with the unveiling of “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” some locals cheered, while others who fought Bay Area traffic to catch a similar show in San Francisco last year probably wished they’d waited.
Sacramento holds more world records than one might think
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
Back to the Boulevard | Highlighting some of the local businesses that call Franklin Boulevard home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. Below are quotes from businesses that will be at the event and who call Franklin Boulevard home.
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
diablomag.com
The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene
Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
foxla.com
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
Firefighters resuscitate unconscious dog in Arden Arcade house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters recused and resuscitated an unconscious dog from a house fire in the Arden Arcade. According to Metro Fire, firefighters located the dog inside unconscious and were able to resuscitate it and reunite the dog with its family. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home, but […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe
If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
spectrumnews1.com
New ban on camping along the American River Parkway set to displace thousands of homeless residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For most of us during this hot summer, if we’re thirsty, we simply turn on a tap. For people experiencing homelessness like Dominic, water isn’t simple. It, like so many other seemingly simple tasks, is a huge issue. “One of the hardest things we...
Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
