Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Magazine

Van Gogh in a New Light

The global phenomenon of van Gogh immersive exhibits is like a fastmoving wildfire, with productions popping up everywhere from Boston to Beijing. When Sacramento joined the party this summer with the unveiling of “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” some locals cheered, while others who fought Bay Area traffic to catch a similar show in San Francisco last year probably wished they’d waited.
FOX40

Sacramento holds more world records than one might think

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
diablomag.com

The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene

Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FOX40

Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
FOX40

Firefighters resuscitate unconscious dog in Arden Arcade house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters recused and resuscitated an unconscious dog from a house fire in the Arden Arcade. According to Metro Fire, firefighters located the dog inside unconscious and were able to resuscitate it and reunite the dog with its family. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home, but […]
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe

If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
FOX40

Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
