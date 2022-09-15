ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Investigators focus on potential cause of ambulance fire, experts explain oxygen hazards

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5QZF_0hwD0dIF00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the investigation into the ambulance fire now focused on the portable oxygen tank and regulator. Experts said oxygen itself isn’t dangerous, but caution is needed when handling it.

All it takes is a little oxygen mixed with something flammable according to experts.

“This bag is filled with oxygen and some paper towels,” said Joe Jarrett, University of Hawaii at Manoa Chemistry Department Chair. “So oxygen by itself though can make the fire much worse it can make it much hotter and it can make it burn much faster.”

Professor Jarrett said oxygen itself isn’t flammable, but he explained how the presence of oxygen can accelerate a fire.

“As you can see it goes up very fast. You can imagine if that was filled with pressurized oxygen and it was really pure it would go up in a ball of flames. That’s the kind of thing that I think can happen with clothes or a blanket or even some types of plastics that can burn really rapidly in the presence of oxygen.”

As the investigation continues, experts said it’ll be interesting to see what the precise cause of the fire was within the regulator and tank mechanism.

“This is made out of stainless steel and this by itself is not flammable so the metals don’t generally burn in the presence of oxygen and stainless steel definitely doesn’t burn. However, this stainless steel could be a spark which would be an ignition event for a fire,” Jarrett said.

According to experts, the spark of energy that caused the flames could be something to do with the electrical.

“It can even be static electricity, that’s why at gas stations they tell you to make sure that you discharge before handling any sort of gas, because there’s going to be oxygen in the air,” said Dr. Francis Sakai-Kawada, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Again, the City said an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire. KHON2 will follow up.

