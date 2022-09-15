Read full article on original website
Granath v Wright Day 5: Witness confirms Dr. Wright pitched Bitcoin to BDO pre-2008
The first week of Granath v Wright concluded Friday, with the court hearing of yet more testimony from former business associates of Dr. Wright—all of whom said Wright had spoken to them about Bitcoin before its publication (though not always in those precise terms) and that they were not surprised when Dr. Wright was revealed as Satoshi Nakamoto in 2015.
Post-Merge, Gary Gensler again hints that ETH is a security
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has once again hinted that Ether is likely a security under U.S. law. His comments immediately came after Ethereum completed “The Merge,” its shift to a proof-of-stake (PoS) transaction processing algorithm. Ether (ETH) is the native digital asset...
On Day 4 of Satoshi Trial in Norway, 4 key witnesses in Granath v Wright are put on record
CoinGeek’s Kurt Wuckert Jr is present at the Satoshi Trial in Oslo, Norway, and this is his CoinGeek Livestream Special edition covering day four of Granath vs. Wright trial. Dr. Craig Wright’s resistance to signing to prove his identity. Wuckert takes a moment to remind newcomers what this...
Another Bitcoin computer in landfill—and other Craig Wright stories
The Granath v Wright trial ended for the weekend with a grueling session from the consultants KPMG about their forensic analysis of a pile of documents and emails for Magnus Granath’s side. It was endless talk of source code, metadata, and even more arcane matters. The judge spoke for...
EPayments, which had over 250,000 clients, was ordered to freeze operations in early 2020 after the FCA found weaknesses in its financial crime controls. South Korea's Busan aims to revive its ailing blockchain ecosystem under a new partnership with Huobi, who is setting its sights on cementing its name as a prominent digital asset exchange in the country.
BSV now listed on Switchere digital currency exchange
Exchanges have become the lifeblood of the digital currency sector, making access to Bitcoin easy and seamless for millions worldwide. For BSV, the listings keep coming, with the latest being on digital currency exchange Switchere. Based in Estonia, Switchere is a regulated and legally-compliant online exchange that offers a wide...
Brazil court denies “Bitcoin Pharaoh” candidacy in upcoming elections
A Brazilian man who grabbed headlines after being charged with one of Brazil’s biggest scams has been denied candidacy in an upcoming election. Known as ‘Bitcoin Pharaoh,’ he is alleged to have defrauded over 27,000 investors in a pyramid scheme that promised 10% monthly returns. The man,...
Indian Institutes of Technology to offer programs on NFTs, Web3 technologies
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), in collaboration with e-learning platform TimesPro, has announced the creation of educational programs centered around Web 3 technologies. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see thousands of Indians learn the rudiments of distributed ledger technology (DLT), Non-Fungible Tokens, metaverse, and digital assets. According to information gathered...
South Korea’s Ministry of Science rules out applying old gaming regulations on metaverse
In a government briefing on Wednesday, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) disclosed that it will issue fresh regulations for the metaverse instead of applying old laws. The ministry said the new rules would promote and trigger widespread adoption of the metaverse. There are widespread concerns that...
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
