coingeek.com

Granath v Wright Day 5: Witness confirms Dr. Wright pitched Bitcoin to BDO pre-2008

The first week of Granath v Wright concluded Friday, with the court hearing of yet more testimony from former business associates of Dr. Wright—all of whom said Wright had spoken to them about Bitcoin before its publication (though not always in those precise terms) and that they were not surprised when Dr. Wright was revealed as Satoshi Nakamoto in 2015.
LAW
coingeek.com

Post-Merge, Gary Gensler again hints that ETH is a security

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has once again hinted that Ether is likely a security under U.S. law. His comments immediately came after Ethereum completed “The Merge,” its shift to a proof-of-stake (PoS) transaction processing algorithm. Ether (ETH) is the native digital asset...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Another Bitcoin computer in landfill—and other Craig Wright stories

The Granath v Wright trial ended for the weekend with a grueling session from the consultants KPMG about their forensic analysis of a pile of documents and emails for Magnus Granath’s side. It was endless talk of source code, metadata, and even more arcane matters. The judge spoke for...
TECHNOLOGY
coingeek.com

EPayments, which had over 250,000 clients, was ordered to freeze operations in early 2020 after the FCA found weaknesses in its financial crime controls. South Korea's Busan aims to revive its ailing blockchain ecosystem under a new partnership with Huobi, who is setting its sights on cementing its name as a prominent digital asset exchange in the country.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

BSV now listed on Switchere digital currency exchange

Exchanges have become the lifeblood of the digital currency sector, making access to Bitcoin easy and seamless for millions worldwide. For BSV, the listings keep coming, with the latest being on digital currency exchange Switchere. Based in Estonia, Switchere is a regulated and legally-compliant online exchange that offers a wide...
CURRENCIES
coingeek.com

Brazil court denies “Bitcoin Pharaoh” candidacy in upcoming elections

A Brazilian man who grabbed headlines after being charged with one of Brazil’s biggest scams has been denied candidacy in an upcoming election. Known as ‘Bitcoin Pharaoh,’ he is alleged to have defrauded over 27,000 investors in a pyramid scheme that promised 10% monthly returns. The man,...
WORLD
coingeek.com

Indian Institutes of Technology to offer programs on NFTs, Web3 technologies

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), in collaboration with e-learning platform TimesPro, has announced the creation of educational programs centered around Web 3 technologies. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see thousands of Indians learn the rudiments of distributed ledger technology (DLT), Non-Fungible Tokens, metaverse, and digital assets. According to information gathered...
EDUCATION
coingeek.com

Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
WORLD

