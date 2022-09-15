BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]

BREWTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO