Fort Walton Beach, FL

WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville police arrest 19, write 106 traffic tickets in August: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department responded to 3,207 calls for police assistance during August 2022, the city manager’s office has announced. According to the report, Niceville police issued 50 traffic crash reports involving 103 vehicles. The estimated amount of damage to the vehicles involved and the related property was estimated at $277,901.
NICEVILLE, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Brewton Police looking for missing woman

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
BREWTON, AL
WJHG-TV

One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
MILTON, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart

Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
holmescounty.news

Alabama man behind bars after pursuit

An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
BONIFAY, FL

