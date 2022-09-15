Read full article on original website
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
niceville.com
Niceville police arrest 19, write 106 traffic tickets in August: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department responded to 3,207 calls for police assistance during August 2022, the city manager’s office has announced. According to the report, Niceville police issued 50 traffic crash reports involving 103 vehicles. The estimated amount of damage to the vehicles involved and the related property was estimated at $277,901.
Chick-fil-A worker stops carjacking outside Florida restaurant, deputies say
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after deputies said he stopped a carjacking outside the fast-food restaurant.
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
Brewton Police looking for missing woman
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
'This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes.'
Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
Fort Walton Beach student arrested for sending death threat to classmate on Discord
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message. OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to […]
Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
thepulsepensacola.com
Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart
Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
