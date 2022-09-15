ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Lauren Boebert confused 'wanton' with 'wonton,' a Chinese dumpling, while reading a passage from the Bible: video

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert was reading a passage from Romans that referred to "wanton killing."
  • But she pronounced the word like "wonton" — the Chinese dumpling.
  • Earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a similar slip-up with "gazpacho" and "Gestapo."

Rep. Lauren Boebert confused the words "wanton" and "wonton" while reading a passage from the Bible, a video shows.

Boebert was reading a passage from Romans that referred to "wanton killing," meaning reckless killing. However, she pronounced it like "wonton" — the Chinese dumpling.

A video of the slip-up was posted by left-wing activist Twitter account PatriotTakes on Wednesday.

"I don't know what a wonton killing is," Boebert said after mispronouncing the word from the Bible reading, drawing laughter from the crowd. "I'm going to have to look that one up."

Boebert was speaking at at a Truth & Liberty Coalition's conference on September 9. The nonprofit was cofounded by right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack.

Earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a similar slip-up with "gazpacho" and "Gestapo." In February, Greene accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having "gazpacho police," confusing a cold Spanish soup with Nazi Germany's secret police.

Boebert's gaffe prompted some mocking responses online.

"Wonton killing is a shameful abuse of our civil right by the gazpacho police," wrote one person on Twitter.

Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman took to Twitter, writing, "Everyone should download the hit song 'Wonton Violence' by the Notorious MSG to show solidarity."

Boebert did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment that was sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 351

Charles Howe
3d ago

She really should not attempt to read. It might burst her brain. Perhaps a nice picture book would be more her speed. The modern Republican party is tripping over itself to find the dumbest people on the planet to lead our country!!

Reply(23)
130
Ray Leong
3d ago

I still like the comment that someone once wrote about her..."that she wears glasses so people think that she can read"

Reply(5)
90
Lunar Moon
3d ago

those two are hilarious..sadly they are not just an SNL skit but actually part of our supposed representative government 😬😮

Reply(18)
52
