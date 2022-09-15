Rep. Lauren Boebert confused 'wanton' with 'wonton,' a Chinese dumpling, while reading a passage from the Bible: video

Rep. Lauren Boebert. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert was reading a passage from Romans that referred to "wanton killing."

But she pronounced the word like "wonton" — the Chinese dumpling.

Earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a similar slip-up with "gazpacho" and "Gestapo."

Rep. Lauren Boebert confused the words "wanton" and "wonton" while reading a passage from the Bible, a video shows.

Boebert was reading a passage from Romans that referred to "wanton killing," meaning reckless killing. However, she pronounced it like "wonton" — the Chinese dumpling.

A video of the slip-up was posted by left-wing activist Twitter account PatriotTakes on Wednesday.

"I don't know what a wonton killing is," Boebert said after mispronouncing the word from the Bible reading, drawing laughter from the crowd. "I'm going to have to look that one up."

Boebert was speaking at at a Truth & Liberty Coalition's conference on September 9. The nonprofit was cofounded by right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack.

Earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a similar slip-up with "gazpacho" and "Gestapo." In February, Greene accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having "gazpacho police," confusing a cold Spanish soup with Nazi Germany's secret police.

Boebert's gaffe prompted some mocking responses online.

"Wonton killing is a shameful abuse of our civil right by the gazpacho police," wrote one person on Twitter.

Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman took to Twitter, writing, "Everyone should download the hit song 'Wonton Violence' by the Notorious MSG to show solidarity."

Boebert did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment that was sent outside regular business hours.