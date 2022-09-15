ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish

There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Tourist Surprised Casper Is NOT Dull & Lifeless

Lord Spoda? Well, that's what this Youtube channel is named. The channel is dedicated to travel and exploration. Recently our video host paid a visit to Casper, Wyoming. You can see the video below. Jun 1, 2022 We visited Casper, Wyoming, the second largest city the state. It was cold,...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper

Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese

If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Family homeless after Saturday night house fire in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper family is homeless after fire damaged a house on Saturday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, a call for a structure fire at the 1000 block of Sussex arrived at about 10:45 p.m. Heavy smoke was found coming from the house when firefighters arrived.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
104.7 KISS FM

Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?

When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

