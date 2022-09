At a StoryCorps mobile recording booth, two people who know each other sit down in a recording booth and have a 40-minute conversation about the topic of their choice. Hosted by KUER, Utah’s NPR affiliate, the StoryCorps mobile booth will be in downtown Salt Lake City until Sept. 24 and then move to Ogden from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 14 MINUTES AGO