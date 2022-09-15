ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stat Nerd Thursday: Sutton vs. Jeudy, Lamb, Swift & Fournette

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qZ6F_0hwCu9zS00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use stats to discuss the difference in fantasy value between Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, the Falcons’ offense with Drake London and Kyle Pitts together, Cordarrelle Patterson’s role in Atlanta, CeeDee Lamb’s value without Dak Prescott and a whole lot more.

02:55 NEWS / NYJ QB Joe Flacco will start week 2

03:35 Michael Carter or Breece Hall?

04:40 Elijah Moore concerns?

05:55 NEWS / 49ers sign RB Marlon Mack

09:30 NEWS / Rams place RB Kyren Williams on IR

11:05 NEWS / GB WR Allen Lazard returns to practice

15:30 NEWS / Dolphins offensive line injuries

16:30 STAT / Broncos WR comparison: Sutton vs. Jeudy

21:55 STAT / Falcons WR/TE comparison: Pitts vs. London

25:50 Commanders offense

27:30 STAT / Cordarrelle Patterson is still awesome

29:25 CeeDee Lamb vs. Davante Adams

34:30 Jalen Tolbert

37:15 Top 5 pace of play teams

39:45 Top 5 RBs in yards before contact

42:30 Top 5 RBs in yard after contact

47:20 D’Andre Swift

49:10 TNF Chargers/Chiefs Preview

57:25 Preseason playing time

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game highlights from Week 3

Watch Week 3 highlights of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. With the Seahawks and Sounders on the road, Rainier Beach and O’Dea played under the Friday night lights of Lumen Field in Seattle. Star running back Jalen Brown had 130 rushing yards...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy