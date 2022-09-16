ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 stylish storage solutions to get your home organised for autumn

By Sam Wylie-Harris
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

As the weather slowly cools, chances are your temper is hotting up when you can’t find something around the house.

A bit of organisation and knowing where things are kept can save us a world of stress. Plus, while an Indian summer may still be in swing, nature is starting to tell us it’s time to make room for richer, warmer textures and salute the change of season.

So if you’re preparing to switch out your summer bedding, stow away holiday clothes and swap out those woollens before the colder months set in – or just want to get organised now September is well underway – these smart storage solutions will help…

1. Elements Glass Kitchen Canisters, from £7; Kilner Jars, from £3.50, and Natural Belly Storage Basket (left), £12 (other items from a selection), Dunelm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4015CT_0hwCt3et00

An easy update for small spaces, decanting things into clear storage jars means you have everything within sight – leaving no room for waste, or making the classic mistake of doubling up on basics you already have.

2. Sherbourne Kitchen Island in Blue Slate, currently £90 (was £140), Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snLYM_0hwCt3et00

A favourite with interior designers and anyone who loves to cook and entertain, a kitchen island is a thing of beauty. With casters for easy movement, this one has two drawers for knives or spices, a double cupboard for tableware, hooks for hanging utensils and a side mounted towel rail. Genius.

3. Green Wire Storage Baskets – Set of 2, £20, Sass & Belle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7GzU_0hwCt3et00

With a lovely rustic feel and peaceful botanical shade, these baskets will tie in beautifully with country cottage décor. Think jam jars, olive oil and anything you fancy foraging for.

4. Lego Storage Brick 8 – Sand Green, currently £32 (was £35), Fy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiAEa_0hwCt3et00

Love Lego? Building bricks with the added bonus of storage, ideal for stashing away anything from techy stuff to pencils and crayons.

5. Set of Drawer Organiser Dividers, currently £6.50 (was £8), A Place For Everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4Xp2_0hwCt3et00

Everyone has a messy drawer. But if it’s getting out of hand, there’s nothing more frustrating than rummaging around and coming up short. This dinky divider can be cut to length to fit any drawer, keeping everything just so.

6. Omnioutil Storage Bucket with Lid – Apricot, from £21-£38, Fy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WwZ2_0hwCt3et00

A bucket may not scream storage, but this playful pale could be used to hold the kids’ toys, household tools, knitting kit, and even double up as a mini side table (and when the time comes, how perfect would it be for Halloween treats?).

7. Raw Scaffold Shelf – Small, from £60, Garden Trading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAYhe_0hwCt3et00

Ideal for open storage and curating those succulents or garden tools, this industrial style shelf with galvanised wall brackets, looks bang up to date.

8. Marlborough Cabinet – Ink, Steel , £250, Garden Trading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiwKq_0hwCt3et00

This trendy steel cabinet will hold all your curios and could also double up as an extension of your home work station, with three shelves for files, books and stationery pots, etc.

9. Midi Folding Crate in Salmon , £10.50, Daisy Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkXBF_0hwCt3et00

Available in a range of bright hues, this cute storage crate folds flat when not in use and can be used for practically anything – from your blow-dryer and beauty bits, to cleaning products and knick-knacks.

10. Minstrel Large Storage Ottoman in Mustard, £140, Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lc1dX_0hwCt3et00

Decorative and stylish, this retro-style padded bench is perfect for holding blankets, cushions and knitted throws before swapping out cottons and linens.

11. The Edited Life Ash Wood Clothes Rail with Storage Shelf, £79, Dunelm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoOj2_0hwCt3et00

When you’re after a dedicated space to keep your business attire, coats or school-run stuff, a clothes rail can be a lifesaver. Keeping everything tidy, within sight and easy reach.

12. Grey SmartStore Basket – Medium – Base and Lid, £15, A Place For Everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHGms_0hwCt3et00

Easy to store and stack, this 10-litre storage basket is made from recycled materials, with a bamboo lid to keep items dust-free. The neutral colour way will blend beautifully into any space.

13. SmartStore by Orthex Classic Plastic Storage Boxes, starting from £7.50 each, John Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TO9VE_0hwCt3et00

Safe, functional, food-friendly and built to last, these compact storage boxes come with clip closures and secure lids. They can be configured in any combination and are suitable for most types of storage.

