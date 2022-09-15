Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish
There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
The Science Zone Announces 2022 Trick or Treat Trail for October 30 at Ford Wyoming Center
Luckily, The Science Zone doesn't need the mystical-yet-angelic voice of a Sanderson sister to gather children for the Trick or Treat Trail; the kiddos want to come all by themselves, of their own accord. And they'll be able to do just that, as The Science Zone has announced that its...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
oilcity.news
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper
Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
Ahead of Oil Bowl, Casper Photographer Captures Photos of Senior Mustangs and Their Mamas
For these young men, it's one of the last times they will take the field. It's certainly the last Oil Bowl they'll ever participate in. It's their last season playing football for Natrona County High School and they wanted to commemorate the occasion in the only way that made sense...by taking a picture with their moms.
oilcity.news
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help
CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
oilcity.news
Funky Junk festival to feature music from Sarah Carper, Quinlan Valdez, Ford & Fossil, Mastermind of Monkey
CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. There will be over 65 artisans as well as food trucks and beverages available at the event. In addition, several musicians will perform throughout the day.
