CoinDesk

Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings

Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
What's the Point of Stablecoins? Understanding Why They Exist

You might already know that stablecoins are basically dollars in digital form. Except that’s not exactly true because stablecoins can also be algorithmically tied to any type of fiat (government) currency – including the euro, Australian dollars and others – as well as other forms of physical assets, like gold.
How the Ethereum Merge Could Lead to Improved On-Chain Privacy

Ethereum has been attacked over the years for its prohibitively expensive gas, or transaction, fees. It’s this often well-placed criticism that has inspired a historic network redesign that culminated in the much-anticipated “Merge” event this week. While many are eager to rejoice for a gas-optimized future, the greater implications of the Merge span far beyond basic product viability.
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW

Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders Say

The Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environmentally friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH). According to traders, one consequence of the upgrade is that the activity in the futures market will now...
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum

The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Stumbles as Justin Sun's Poloniex Supports Rival Fork

In stark contrast to the mostly flawless execution of the Ethereum Merge, technical snafus and defections have marred the new “fork” blockchain by crypto miners aiming to preserve the old proof-of-work network. The project, tagged as EthereumPOW, fell flat right at the start as users complained about glitches,...
Two Regulatory Hearings Show Difference in SEC and CFTC Approaches to Crypto

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at the latest in market action plus how two congressional hearings highlighted differences in the approaches the CFTC and SEC are taking to crypto. “The Breakdown” is written, produced...
Ethereum Miner Chandler Guo Predicts 90% of PoW Miners Will Go Bankrupt

Life has gotten harder for ether (ETH) miners since the Ethereum blockchain's Merge upgrade. With the change to a proof-of-stake system, miners and their energy-burning computers are no longer needed to validate transactions. Some of those miners have turned to a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of Ethereum so they can continue...
Craig Wright Could Have ‘Bamboozled’ Andresen During Private ‘Satoshi’ Signing Session: Trial Witnesses Explain

OSLO, Norway — Expert witnesses in the ongoing trial between crypto Twitter personality Hodlonaut and Craig Wright – the Australian computer scientist who has long claimed (and failed to prove) he is the inventor of Bitcoin – told the court on Thursday that Wright could have used any number of tricks to fool Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen into believing he was Satoshi during a private “signing session” in 2016.
DeFi Mobile Wallet Railway Wallet Launches

Decentralized finance (DeFi) privacy protocol Railgun has launched the Railway Wallet mobile app, enabling users to privately carry out DeFi activities on the Ethereum blockchain. Railway Wallet protects users’ transaction histories and ensures they cannot be tracked with tools like Etherscan, allowing users to privately interact with decentralized exchanges (DEX),...
