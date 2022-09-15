Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Declines 7% Post-Merge and Makes Ether Futures More Sensitive to Staking Yields
Price Point: Ether falls 7% after the Ethereum blockchain successfully completed its Merge Thursday. Chainlink's LINK and Chiliz's CHZ both make gains on the day following new announcements. Market Moves: The Merge has made the ether futures market more sensitive to staking yields and could theoretically keep the futures curve...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
CoinDesk
What's the Point of Stablecoins? Understanding Why They Exist
You might already know that stablecoins are basically dollars in digital form. Except that’s not exactly true because stablecoins can also be algorithmically tied to any type of fiat (government) currency – including the euro, Australian dollars and others – as well as other forms of physical assets, like gold.
CoinDesk
How the Ethereum Merge Could Lead to Improved On-Chain Privacy
Ethereum has been attacked over the years for its prohibitively expensive gas, or transaction, fees. It’s this often well-placed criticism that has inspired a historic network redesign that culminated in the much-anticipated “Merge” event this week. While many are eager to rejoice for a gas-optimized future, the greater implications of the Merge span far beyond basic product viability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders Say
The Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environmentally friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH). According to traders, one consequence of the upgrade is that the activity in the futures market will now...
CoinDesk
SEC Sues 2 Crypto Advisory Firms and Their Owner for Misappropriating Investors’ Funds
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday sued two crypto advisory firms and their owner for allegedly misappropriating investors’ funds that they had pledged to invest in digital assets. The charges, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, allege that Creative Advancement LLC and Edelman Blockchain...
CoinDesk
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum
The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Stumbles as Justin Sun's Poloniex Supports Rival Fork
In stark contrast to the mostly flawless execution of the Ethereum Merge, technical snafus and defections have marred the new “fork” blockchain by crypto miners aiming to preserve the old proof-of-work network. The project, tagged as EthereumPOW, fell flat right at the start as users complained about glitches,...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Already Showing Signs of Increased Centralization; El Salvador's Debt Rating Downgraded
"The Hash" hosts talk about the long-awaited Ethereum Merge on Thursday, where over 40% of the network’s blocks were added by just two entities: Coinbase and Lido. Plus, seven months after lowering El Salvador's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR), Fitch Ratings has downgraded it again. I.D.E.A.S. 2022...
CoinDesk
Two Regulatory Hearings Show Difference in SEC and CFTC Approaches to Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at the latest in market action plus how two congressional hearings highlighted differences in the approaches the CFTC and SEC are taking to crypto. “The Breakdown” is written, produced...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miner Chandler Guo Predicts 90% of PoW Miners Will Go Bankrupt
Life has gotten harder for ether (ETH) miners since the Ethereum blockchain's Merge upgrade. With the change to a proof-of-stake system, miners and their energy-burning computers are no longer needed to validate transactions. Some of those miners have turned to a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of Ethereum so they can continue...
CoinDesk
Craig Wright Could Have ‘Bamboozled’ Andresen During Private ‘Satoshi’ Signing Session: Trial Witnesses Explain
OSLO, Norway — Expert witnesses in the ongoing trial between crypto Twitter personality Hodlonaut and Craig Wright – the Australian computer scientist who has long claimed (and failed to prove) he is the inventor of Bitcoin – told the court on Thursday that Wright could have used any number of tricks to fool Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen into believing he was Satoshi during a private “signing session” in 2016.
CoinDesk
Binance’s Attempt to Buy Voyager Digital’s Assets Complicated by National Security Concern: Sources
Binance’s attempt to purchase crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets through a bankruptcy auction this week has been complicated by concerns the U.S. government would reject the transaction, according to people familiar with the matter. Purchases of companies with U.S. operations by overseas entities are reviewed by the Committee...
CoinDesk
DeFi Mobile Wallet Railway Wallet Launches
Decentralized finance (DeFi) privacy protocol Railgun has launched the Railway Wallet mobile app, enabling users to privately carry out DeFi activities on the Ethereum blockchain. Railway Wallet protects users’ transaction histories and ensures they cannot be tracked with tools like Etherscan, allowing users to privately interact with decentralized exchanges (DEX),...
Comments / 0