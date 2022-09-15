ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Emma Hayes on how she led Chelsea to WSL domination over 10 years

In August 2012, Emma Hayes stepped off a train and arrived at a club who were about to finish third-bottom of the Women's Super League. Two of Chelsea's three wins that season had come against the teams below them, Doncaster and Liverpool. Hayes' initial challenges included finding offices to work from and footballs to work with.
BBC

Pipers and silence mark Scotland's moment of reflection

Scotland joined the UK-wide tribute to the Queen on Sunday evening, ahead of her state funeral on Monday. The national moment of reflection took place at 20:00. People were encouraged to observe a one-minute silence to remember the Queen, privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
