Read full article on original website
Related
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
azdem.org
MASTERS MOMENT: The One Where He Says He Wants Every General “Fired” and Replaced with “the Most Conservative Colonels”
PHOENIX — Welcome to today’s ‘Masters Moment’ — a daily opportunity to shine light on Blake Masters’ out-of-touch, offensive, and disqualifying beliefs and opinions. Over the next 54 days, the ‘Masters Moment’ will be your number one source for all things Masters. While he...
azdem.org
MASTERS MOMENT: The One Where He Says Progressives Will Create Death Camps
PHOENIX — Welcome to today’s ‘Masters Moment’ — a daily opportunity to shine light on Blake Masters’ out-of-touch, offensive, and disqualifying beliefs and opinions. Over the next 56 days, the ‘Masters Moment’ will be your number one source for all things Masters. While he...
Comments / 0