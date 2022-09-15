Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
2 adults, 2 children brought to trauma center after balcony collapses in Daly City
Two adults and two children were hurt Friday when the balcony that they were standing on collapsed, officials said.
SF legacy business Joe’s Ice Cream at risk of demolition if housing plans approved
The owners say they weren't informed of any development plans.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
SFGate
Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
First storm of the season could soak SF Bay Area with up to 3 inches of rain
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the Bay Area.
SFGate
Man Injured In West Oakland Shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
SFGate
Motorcyclist Killed Friday In Collision Involving Bart Train Was 35 Year-Old Man
OAKLAND (BCN) The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said. The man's name was not immediately available. On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th...
1 home destroyed, at least 4 damaged in Oakland fire near I-580
A fire in Oakland near I-580 spread to at least two structures on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
Photo shows moment 2 planes crashed in midair over Santa Cruz County
"You are coming up on me pretty quick," one pilot reportedly said.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Assault Against Officer, Catalytic Converter Theft Case
Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. On Monday shortly after 5 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft. Officers said they identified a suspect vehicle that matched the victim's description on Larkin and Greenwich Streets.
SFGate
El Cerrito Football | From 7-Eleven To 4-0
Fueled By An Offensive Line That Loves Snack Runs As Much As Pancake Blocks, El Cerrito Football Rolled Foothill-Pleasanton To Stay Unbeaten •. Just how tight a bond has the El Cerrito football team’s offensive line formed this season?. Let’s just say that if you plan a snack run...
8 injured when driver accidentally accelerates into Bay Area Trader Joe's, officials say
A driver plowed into a Trader Joe's in the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, injuring several people, officials said.
SFGate
Felony Charges Announced In Insurance, Tax Fraud Scheme
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Thursday announced felony charges in an insurance and tax fraud case. Gemma Maher, an office administrator for Cullinane Plastering, is facing multiple charges related to insurance and tax fraud, prosecutors said. In addition, Denis Cullinane, owner of Cullinane Plastering, and...
SFGate
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested a man in connection with possession of suspected fentanyl following a traffic stop. Edgar Ferrer, 45, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
SFGate
Traffic Stop Leads To Weapons, Narcotics Arrest
PALO ALTO (BCN) Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
