Berkeley, CA

Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
OAKLAND, CA
Man Injured In West Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
Police Arrest Suspect In Assault Against Officer, Catalytic Converter Theft Case

Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. On Monday shortly after 5 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft. Officers said they identified a suspect vehicle that matched the victim's description on Larkin and Greenwich Streets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
El Cerrito Football | From 7-Eleven To 4-0

Fueled By An Offensive Line That Loves Snack Runs As Much As Pancake Blocks, El Cerrito Football Rolled Foothill-Pleasanton To Stay Unbeaten •. Just how tight a bond has the El Cerrito football team’s offensive line formed this season?. Let’s just say that if you plan a snack run...
EL CERRITO, CA
Felony Charges Announced In Insurance, Tax Fraud Scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Thursday announced felony charges in an insurance and tax fraud case. Gemma Maher, an office administrator for Cullinane Plastering, is facing multiple charges related to insurance and tax fraud, prosecutors said. In addition, Denis Cullinane, owner of Cullinane Plastering, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested a man in connection with possession of suspected fentanyl following a traffic stop. Edgar Ferrer, 45, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
PACIFICA, CA
Traffic Stop Leads To Weapons, Narcotics Arrest

PALO ALTO (BCN) Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA

