Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. On Monday shortly after 5 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft. Officers said they identified a suspect vehicle that matched the victim's description on Larkin and Greenwich Streets.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO