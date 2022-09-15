ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

BBC

Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
BBC

Pipers and silence mark Scotland's moment of reflection

Scotland joined the UK-wide tribute to the Queen on Sunday evening, ahead of her state funeral on Monday. The national moment of reflection took place at 20:00. People were encouraged to observe a one-minute silence to remember the Queen, privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
