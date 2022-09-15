ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Vicki Lopez raises $74K for HD 113 bid with big GOP boost

Both Lopez and her Democratic opponent, A.J. D’Amico, scored more than two-thirds of the vote in their respective Primary races last month. Public affairs consultant and GOP political insider Vicki Lopez amassed $79,000 for her bid to take House District 113 this fall. Nearly two-thirds of that came from the Republican Party of Florida.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22

The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
Timothy Sullivan: Bruce Bartlett is the clear choice to continue leading the Pinellas/Pasco SAO

He deserves to be elected to continue this progress. For the first time in decades, voters in Pinellas and Pasco will be casting a ballot for State Attorney. Citizens will have the choice between a prosecutor with four-plus decades of experience as a leader in the State Attorney’s Office or a candidate who has never previously served as a prosecutor on any case.
Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car

A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
