floridapolitics.com
Vicki Lopez raises $74K for HD 113 bid with big GOP boost
Both Lopez and her Democratic opponent, A.J. D’Amico, scored more than two-thirds of the vote in their respective Primary races last month. Public affairs consultant and GOP political insider Vicki Lopez amassed $79,000 for her bid to take House District 113 this fall. Nearly two-thirds of that came from the Republican Party of Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22
The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
Puerto Ricans in Tampa anxiously watching Fiona
Though it may be more 1,000 miles away, Floridians are keeping a wary eye on Fiona, especially Puerto Ricans with family on the island.
Jury deliberates as Florida guardian is accused of client’s abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury needs more time to decide if a former Florida guardian caused the death of a 75-year-old Tampa man. Rebecca Fierle was arrested and charged in February 2020 with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person. That's in relation to the death of Steven Stryker.
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
Orlando Davis, Wild 94.1 FM Sued For Racist, Anti-Semitic Defamation
TAMPA, Fla. – In November 2020, The Free Press reported on a music industry lawsuit filed by a once-popular hip-hop DJ known as “DJ Short-E.” It was filed against Orlando Davis, a leading music radio personality and program director employed by WiLD 94.1 FM. The
floridapolitics.com
Timothy Sullivan: Bruce Bartlett is the clear choice to continue leading the Pinellas/Pasco SAO
He deserves to be elected to continue this progress. For the first time in decades, voters in Pinellas and Pasco will be casting a ballot for State Attorney. Citizens will have the choice between a prosecutor with four-plus decades of experience as a leader in the State Attorney’s Office or a candidate who has never previously served as a prosecutor on any case.
fox13news.com
Florida program aimed at keeping kids out of foster care, helping families stay together
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 23,000 children are in the foster care system in Florida and there is a desperate need to find them permanent homes. According to the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County has the highest number of kids in the system than any other county in the state.
wild941.com
Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car
A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
St. Petersburg Man Killed Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing US-19 overnight. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 10:11 pm on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling southbound on US-19 and collided with the
Federal records raise new questions about questionable COVID testing lab
CDC records obtained through a FOIA request raise doubts about a local clinic's compliance with federal law in conducting purported PCR tests, allowing people to board planes and return to work.
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000
Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police
A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said.
wogx.com
Fentanyl found in Central Florida school: What parents need to know
A packet of fentanyl was recently found at a Central Florida school. The deadly drug can come in many forms that parents should learn to recognize.
St. Pete councilwoman resigns after it’s revealed she didn’t live in her district
St. Petersburg Councilwoman Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned during Thursday night's council meeting.
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
4-month-old kitten thrives after surgery for deformity at SPCA Florida
SPCA Florida recently corrected the chest cavity of a 4-month-old kitten that came from another shelter needing what the shelter called "an intense medical procedure."
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
