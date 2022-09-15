There is no pretension at Lucy’s on Lighthouse -- just wildly popular hot dogs, tater tots and milkshakes.

Read full article on original website
Related
ediblemontereybay.com
Ad Astra Bread to Take Over Major Spot in Downtown Monterey
September 17, 2022 – It would be fair to assume Ad Astra Bread Co. has always aimed high with its bread- and taste-making game. Note the two-day process behind its Old World sourdoughs, the enterprising specials and the lavish focaccia flatbreads that have been a hit from the get-go.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
7x7.com
Santa Cruz Mountains Day Trip: Redwoods, Wineries + Old-School Eats
You don’t have to go to the tourist hellscape that is Muir Woods to spend a day in the redwoods. The coastal giants still reign in the Santa Cruz Mountains (with just a fraction of the chaos of the northern groves) along with a quaint, old-school vibe that most of the Bay Area lost years ago.
montereycountyweekly.com
Two opportunities to get involved in protecting our coastline and waterways.
David Schmalz here, thinking about the local coast, and how lucky we are to live in one of the world’s most beautiful places, where stunning views and awe-inspiring marine life are there for us to appreciate whenever we make time for it (see: sea lion mania happening right now at Fisherman’s Wharf).
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Event Preview: Ultimate Challenge in Salinas, Calif. (Oct. 21-23, 2022) Loaded with Top Cali and West Coast Teams
One of the top events in travel ball play each October is the Ultimate Challenge held in Salinas, Calif. featuring many of the top 18U, 16U and 14U teams from California and the West Coast. Sponsored by PGF, the event is hosted by hometown club team Salinas Storm. Extra Inning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
Gilroy Dispatch
Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished
An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
realtree.com
California Zoo Staff and City Police Exchange Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion
A war of words has ensued between California’s Oakland Zoo staff and officers with the Hollister Police Department who shot a wild mountain lion that was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. According to NBC Bay Area, the incident began the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, when...
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
San Jose resident sues city, developer over hotel plans
An Alviso man is suing San Jose over its approval of a developer’s plans to build a hotel in the neighborhood. An attorney for resident Mark Espinoza—who has been part of multiple lawsuits pushing back against development in the North San Jose community—filed a lawsuit against the city and Terra Development Partners in Santa Clara County Superior Court last week.
L.A. Weekly
Gian Paul Cardona Arrested after DUI Accident on San Lorenzo River Railroad Bridge [Santa Cruz, CA]
Woman Injured in DUI Crash near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 5:19 a.m., on September 4th. According to reports, Cardona was driving a red Toyota Prius when he drove off a bridge near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. According to reports, Cardona was traveling at a...
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
Comments / 1