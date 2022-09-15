Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Big Sky (Season 3 Episode 1) “Do You Love An Apple” trailer, release date
It’s been a few months of relative peace in Helena, but all that’s about to change when Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. From the moment they arrive, things begin to go awry,...
Collider
'La Brea' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Science fiction is one of the most successful media genres of all time, with a future setting offering endless opportunities compared to its past and present-day counterparts. It seems that fans of the genre have an endless stream of content to keep them entertained, with that streak continuing in September 2021 with the release of La Brea. Although launching to mixed critical reviews, it often seems as if critical comments are less important when it comes to genres like sci-fi, with the fan reaction to the show seeming much more positive than that of the critics. It is this fan reaction that led to NBC renewing La Brea for a second season.
startattle.com
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 4) “The Evidence” trailer, release date
After one of Sylvester’s plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat calls upon an old friend for help. Startattle.com – DCs Stargirl | The CW. Meanwhile, Beth uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney reaches out to Cameron. This episode was directed by Walter Carlos Garcia and written by Paula Sevenbergen.
startattle.com
9-1-1 (Season 6 Episode 1) “Let the Games Begin”, Angela Bassett, trailer, release date
[Image credit: 9-1-1] When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine catches fire, Athena and the 118 must rescue victims both inside and outside a packed sports stadium. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | FOX. Bobby and Athena drop off May on her first day of college and discuss honeymoon...
RELATED PEOPLE
startattle.com
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 1) “Prisoners’ Dilemma” trailer, release date
Special Agent Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, learns about plans for an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises) in Oahu, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise. Startattle.com – NCIS: Hawaii | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Prisoners’...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)
Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
startattle.com
Andor (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Disney+, trailer, release date, Star Wars, Rogue One
A prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One (2016), the series follows th–f-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years before the events of the film. Startattle.com – Andor | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: September 21, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Diego Luna as...
ComicBook
Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy
In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
hypebeast.com
The Latest 'SPY x FAMILY' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Reveals New Opening Theme Song
At the beginning of the year, TOHO animation’s SPY x FAMILY took the world of anime by storm with extremely positive feedback from fans. Featuring the picturesque Forger family that is anything but normal, SPY x FAMILY dives into the hidden sides of oneself as Loid, Yor and the incredibly cute Anya all carry secret unique backgrounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Shows Like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to Binge Now
If you love 'The Handmaid's Tale,' don't sleep on these shows.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Keanu Reeves to Return for a 'Constantine' Sequel with Original Director Francis Lawrence
Keanu Reeves is heading back into a fan favorite role. PEOPLE can confirm that a sequel to the cult favorite 2005 film Constantine is in the works. Fans will get to see Reeves, 58, reprise his role as exorcist/demonologist John Constantine after 17 years since the original first hit theaters. The supernatural thriller will re-team Reeves with original director Francis Lawrence.
startattle.com
Reboot (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Hulu, trailer, release date
Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Startattle.com – Reboot | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Release date: September 20, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling.
thedigitalfix.com
Lupin season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Lupin season 3 release date? So far, Netflix’s French thriller TV series has given viewers ten excellent episodes, released in two parts in 2021, and the wait is on for season 3. But, there’s good news and lots of speculation we can fill you in on in the meantime whilst eagerly awaiting the new episodes.
startattle.com
Summit Fever (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Ryan Philippe
Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp star in the adrenaline-fueled thrill-ride where an ambitious mountain expedition in France becomes a breathtaking struggle for survival. Startattle.com – Summit Fever 2022. Starring : Ryan Philippe. Genre : Drama. Country : United Kingdom. Language : English. Director : Julian Gilbey. Production : Haymarket...
startattle.com
Girlfriendship (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A booking mix-up turns Samara’s birthday getaway into a week-long journey where she and her friends rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance. Girlfriendship is a Hallmark original movie directed by Emmy-nominated actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, in her directorial debut. It stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown, and Brad James. Startattle.com – Girlfriendship 2022.
startattle.com
Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1 Episode 6) Season finale, trailer, release date
A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatised couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship. Startattle.com – Tales of the Walking Dead | AMC. This episode...
Comments / 0