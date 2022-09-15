ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'La Brea' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Science fiction is one of the most successful media genres of all time, with a future setting offering endless opportunities compared to its past and present-day counterparts. It seems that fans of the genre have an endless stream of content to keep them entertained, with that streak continuing in September 2021 with the release of La Brea. Although launching to mixed critical reviews, it often seems as if critical comments are less important when it comes to genres like sci-fi, with the fan reaction to the show seeming much more positive than that of the critics. It is this fan reaction that led to NBC renewing La Brea for a second season.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 4) “The Evidence” trailer, release date

After one of Sylvester’s plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat calls upon an old friend for help. Startattle.com – DCs Stargirl | The CW. Meanwhile, Beth uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney reaches out to Cameron. This episode was directed by Walter Carlos Garcia and written by Paula Sevenbergen.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raza Jaffrey
Person
Beth Goddard
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Charles Dance
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Serpent#Lsb Image#Startattle Com#Aabis#Scots#American#Cath
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy

In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

The Latest 'SPY x FAMILY' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Reveals New Opening Theme Song

At the beginning of the year, TOHO animation’s SPY x FAMILY took the world of anime by storm with extremely positive feedback from fans. Featuring the picturesque Forger family that is anything but normal, SPY x FAMILY dives into the hidden sides of oneself as Loid, Yor and the incredibly cute Anya all carry secret unique backgrounds.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
startattle.com

Reboot (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Hulu, trailer, release date

Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Startattle.com – Reboot | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Release date: September 20, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Lupin season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Lupin season 3 release date? So far, Netflix’s French thriller TV series has given viewers ten excellent episodes, released in two parts in 2021, and the wait is on for season 3. But, there’s good news and lots of speculation we can fill you in on in the meantime whilst eagerly awaiting the new episodes.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Summit Fever (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Ryan Philippe

Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp star in the adrenaline-fueled thrill-ride where an ambitious mountain expedition in France becomes a breathtaking struggle for survival. Startattle.com – Summit Fever 2022. Starring : Ryan Philippe. Genre : Drama. Country : United Kingdom. Language : English. Director : Julian Gilbey. Production : Haymarket...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Girlfriendship (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A booking mix-up turns Samara’s birthday getaway into a week-long journey where she and her friends rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance. Girlfriendship is a Hallmark original movie directed by Emmy-nominated actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, in her directorial debut. It stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown, and Brad James. Startattle.com – Girlfriendship 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy