ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0BY8_0hwCiux800

Thousands of mourners are continuing to join the miles-long queue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Many have queued overnight for the chance to file past the monarch’s coffin after it was handed to the care of the nation on Wednesday afternoon.

By 10am on Thursday, the queue was around three miles long and stretched past London Bridge to HMS Belfast.

The coffin, which sits on a catafalque and is draped with a Royal Standard, continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

One of the guards suddenly collapsed overnight, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid after he appeared to faint.

The largely black-clad crowd were solemn and pensive as they flowed into the ancient hall where chandeliers and spotlights illuminated the scene beneath the medieval timber roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tu4PY_0hwCiux800
The bearer party carries the coffin into Westminster Hall (Christopher Furlong/PA) (PA Wire)

As hundreds of ordinary people of all ages filed past the coffin of the long-reigning monarch, many wiped their eyes with tissues.

Some bowed, some curtsied and some simply took a moment to look at the extraordinary scene.

Former prime minister Theresa May and her husband Philip were among those paying their respects on Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are managing the queue, with people waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

On Wednesday afternoon, the King led the royal family in a public display of homage by walking behind the Queen’s coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

Charles then returned to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening.

He will have a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen’s death – known as “London Bridge” – a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to have some time away from public duties.

The period will allow the King to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left by members of the public.

Thousands of people have visited the Norfolk estate to pay their respects, with tributes having piled up by the Norwich Gates to Sandringham House since news of the Queen’s death was announced last Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sen4A_0hwCiux800
Floral tributes at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk (Sam Russell/PA) (PA Wire)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel to Manchester, where they will light a candle in memory of the Queen at the city’s cathedral.

They will also view the floral tributes in St Ann’s Square and the book of condolence at Manchester’s Central Library.

The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

Meanwhile, final preparations for the Queen’s funeral have been taking place in London, as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal early on Thursday morning for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.

The rehearsal took place before sunrise and saw the State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.
U.K.
newschain

King thanks nation for ‘support and comfort’ as unseen image of Queen released

The King has thanked the nation for the outpouring of support and warmth his family has received as a touching image of the Queen was released in tribute. Charles’s praise came as it emerged Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the Queen’s state funeral, mourning their great-grandmother with more than 2,000 others at Westminster Abbey.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Princess Of Wales#Queue#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Sovereign
newschain

Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral. Crowds of mourners are expected to flock to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
U.K.
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the Gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
TheDailyBeast

Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Walk in Queen’s Funeral Procession

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two eldest children will accompany their parents during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, walking behind the coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, did not attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip in April, which was more strictly regulated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town & County reported that it was “understood that William and Kate took time to consider whether to have their children join the procession.” While William has been more reticent to...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

George and Charlotte to attend state funeral for great-grandmother the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral, the order of service has shown. The nine-year-old future king and his seven-year-old sister will gather with 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their late great-grandmother on Monday, as millions watch the televised service across the globe.
U.K.
newschain

2,300 police to oversee Queen’s journey to Windsor Castle

Around 2,300 police officers will oversee the Queen’s final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle. One thousand officers, alongside military personnel, will line the route from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, as the Queen’s coffin is transported from the funeral service by gun carriage. More than 3,000...
U.K.
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queue for Queen’s lying in state closes to new arrivals

The queue to see the Queen’s lying in state has closed to new arrivals. Thousands of people have made the steady pilgrimage across central London to pay their respects to the late monarch over the past four days. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said after 10.30pm...
U.K.
newschain

Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh

The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day. Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy