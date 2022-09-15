Read full article on original website
Kurt Warner's son gets first career start as quarterback for Temple football
Temple has started true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner -- son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner -- against Rutgers on Saturday. Warner was given the nod for his first career start from first-year coach Stan Drayton after a strong showing in his first appearance against Lafayette on Saturday. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns after relieving D'Wan Mathis in the second quarter.
Russell Wilson leads sloppy Broncos past Texans 16-9
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson overcame a slow start and a cascade of boos in his Denver debut Sunday to lead the bungling Broncos past the Houston Texans 16-9. The Broncos (1-1) were flagged 13 times for 100 yards, marking the first time in four years they’ve had back-to-back games with double-digit penalties. But they pulled it out on defense, holding Houston (0-1-1) to a trio of field goals by Ka’imi Fairbairn. After completing just six of his first 20 throws, Wilson went 4-for-4 on the Broncos’ go-ahead scoring drive that featured a 35-yard strike to a wide-open Courtland Sutton and a 22-yard payoff to tight end Eric Saubert that put Denver ahead 13-9 early in the fourth quarter.
EJ Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, is set to play his first career start Saturday against Rutgers, according to an ESPN report. The Temple true freshman’s start comes after a strong performance last week against Lafayette where Warner threw 173 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14-19 passing after relieving starting quarterback D’wan Mathis in the second quarter.
Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner
Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
‘He’s really done a great job’: Mac Jones praises rookie Cole Strange, offensive line
"He’s always hustling to the ball and doing a great job learning the offense." After Sunday’s 17-14 victory over the Steelers, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones praised his offensive line for their work as the backbone of the team’s offense. “I didn’t even really get hit,” Jones marveled....
Trubisky, Steelers searching for spark after loss to Pats
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a spark. The offense struggled for the second consecutive week, while the defense held firm at times without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but couldn’t do enough to prevent New England from closing out a 17-14 win on Sunday.
D.J. Lagway, 2024 5-star quarterback, trims list to 10
In the world of college football recruiting the quarterback position seems to take shape earlier than any other every year. Taking a major step forward, Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway trimmed his list from over 30 scholarship offers to to 10 suitors Sunday - Alabama, ...
REPORT: Herm Edwards fired by Arizona State after embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan
The Herm Edwards era is finally over in Tempe. The main question: What took so long?. The decision to fire Edwards was made Sunday afternoon. Sun Devil insider Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source, the ASU 247Sports site, broke the story, which was later confirmed by Pete Thamel of ESPN and others.
College football review: How Lincoln Riley's hot USC start affects Nebraska, Urban Meyer
USC is being rewarded for chasing Lincoln Riley. Nebraska fans are envious of the Trojans' rapid makeover, pushing them to overlook Urban Meyer's flaws.
