Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamt up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg-Themed Funko Store Coming To Los Angeles
Inglewood, CA – Snoop Dogg has hands in everything from film to music, clothing and cannabis. Now, the West Coast legend will have his own figures sold at a brick-and-mortar location in Inglewood, California. According to AllHipHop, Funko is partnering with Snoop for a themed-store in honor of the...
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
Ice-T calls out 'dangerous' LA: 'Why test the streets'
Rapper and actor Ice-T is speaking out about the current state of Los Angeles, where murders are at a 15-year high and whose police homicide division has been reduced to 10 employees.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Los Angeles
Locals discuss the faux pas that visitors often make in LA and what to do instead.
Baby Blues BBQ Looks for New Location Following Venice Fire
Owners plan to rebuild while searching for a new site
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
Teen overdose deaths skyrocketed during COVID pandemic, UCLA study shows
Experts and health officials say not only are fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills more accessible, they're also more dangerous.
San Diego Channel
Food delivery robot rolls through Los Angeles crime scene
Crime scene tape did not stop a food delivery robot in Los Angeles from getting where it needed to be on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department had set up the tape at a suspected shooting at a high school, which later turned out to be a hoax, USA Today and "Today" reported.
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
foxla.com
'These kids come from good families': Dad of teen girl who survived fentanyl scare speaks out
LOS ANGELES - The father of a 15-year-old girl who survived an apparent fentanyl poisoning on school grounds Tuesday spoke to FOX 11 about the incident. Gregory Wheatley said his daughter, Heather, was hospitalized for days following the poisoning at Bernstein High School Tuesday. She is now out of the hospital.
fox40jackson.com
Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert
Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a “Sound of Music” singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
Comments / 0