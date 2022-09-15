ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.'s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamt up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg-Themed Funko Store Coming To Los Angeles

Inglewood, CA – Snoop Dogg has hands in everything from film to music, clothing and cannabis. Now, the West Coast legend will have his own figures sold at a brick-and-mortar location in Inglewood, California. According to AllHipHop, Funko is partnering with Snoop for a themed-store in honor of the...
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
San Diego Channel

Food delivery robot rolls through Los Angeles crime scene

Crime scene tape did not stop a food delivery robot in Los Angeles from getting where it needed to be on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department had set up the tape at a suspected shooting at a high school, which later turned out to be a hoax, USA Today and "Today" reported.
fox40jackson.com

Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert

Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a “Sound of Music” singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
