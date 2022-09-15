Read full article on original website
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season and 17-14 in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils never won more than eight games in a season under Edwards. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will serve as interim coach.
