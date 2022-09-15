Read full article on original website
Related
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Woman arrested in Broward for battery on 11-year-old student
A 50-year-old Sabrina Thomas was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a viral video circulating on social media showed her striking an 11-year-old sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. According to the police report shortly after 3:10 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13,...
Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight
BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Click10.com
Police: 3 people shot in northwest Miami-Dade, suspect in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street turned into a shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning after police say three people were shot. The suspected shooter, a man in a wheelchair, returned to the scene before being taken into custody. It all went down on the corner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
PBSO supervisors in trouble after inmates in Main Detention Center were released days late
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prisoner who is supposed to get out of jail probably wants the process to go smoothly, quickly, and most importantly as soon as possible, especially if it's right before Christmas. But five supervisors with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into...
southdadenewsleader.com
25-Year Federal Prison Sentence for Man Who Tried to Kill South Florida Police Officers
The Miami man who earlier this year discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective as the officers drove past him has been sentenced to 310 months in federal prison. Earlier this year, James Robert Mills, Jr., pled guilty to...
Click10.com
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
tamaractalk.com
Detectives Seek to Question Woman in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a female “person of interest” in the case of a robbery and assault of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit on Friday released a photo of the woman,...
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
Click10.com
Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
wlrn.org
Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case
The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.
Comments / 0