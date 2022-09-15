Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
Police: 3 people shot in northwest Miami-Dade, suspect in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street turned into a shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning after police say three people were shot. The suspected shooter, a man in a wheelchair, returned to the scene before being taken into custody. It all went down on the corner...
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police release image of suspect they say opened fire on Lauderhill Rescue truck
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities released new information on Saturday in regard to someone firing a gun at a Lauderhill Rescue Truck. According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street on Friday around 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators determined that a...
FATAL CRASH: Parkland Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash Near Lyons Road
Overnight Wreck On Sawgrass Closes Highway Just South Of Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 36-year-old man from Parkland died overnight in a wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road. The crash happened around […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
Missing and possibly endangered man last seen Friday in Lake Worth Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man who was last seen in Lake Worth Beach.
18-year-old facing murder charge in fatal shooting of woman found dead in crashed car
RIVIERA BEACH — An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an argument involving family members led to a woman's fatal shooting June 28 in Riviera Beach. A judge has ordered Jahmanuel Barber of Riviera Beach to remain in custody in the death of his aunt, Zequi...
Detectives Seek to Question Woman in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a female “person of interest” in the case of a robbery and assault of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit on Friday released a photo of the woman,...
Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...
Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges
A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
Unseen and inattentive: Sergeant accused of neglecting search for missing 12-year-old boy
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting a fast start is important for law enforcement, but a sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was accused of hanging out at home “for approximately 30 minutes into a priority call” — and it didn’t get much better after that.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
