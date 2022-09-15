MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO