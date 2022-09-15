ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest

Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FATAL CRASH: Parkland Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash Near Lyons Road

Overnight Wreck On Sawgrass Closes Highway Just South Of Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 36-year-old man from Parkland died overnight in a wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road. The crash happened around […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges

A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

