Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland defense has convinced some that killer deserves mercy

The sudden end of the defense case in the Parkland mass shooting trial this week drew criticism of and from the presiding judge, temporarily overshadowing the biggest question at issue — was enough evidence presented to convince a jury to spare the defendant’s life? It’s impossible to say for sure — juries are notoriously unpredictable. But at least one expert, and some trial observers, say ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’

To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
Click10.com

Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court

MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roadway in Parkland will be named after the late Michael Moskowitz

Michael Moskowitz, the accomplished Democratic fundraiser, attorney and lobbyist, and dad of his party’s nominee for Congress, will have a street named after him in his beloved Parkland. Michael Moskowitz Drive will become the primary name for the stretch of University Drive between State Road 827/Loxahatchee Road and the Sawgrass Expressway, city commissioners recently agreed. Moskowitz is ...
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Talk Media

Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases

Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
floridapolitics.com

School safety grand jury fallout continues with administrators’ exit, alternative discipline centers’ suspension

State Education Board briefed on grand jury report release that resulted in four Broward County School Board members' replacement. The grand jury report that resulted in four Broward County School Board members’ suspension has also triggered the exit of three Broward administrators and the discontinuation of Miami-Dade County’s “student success centers,” which were skewing incident reports.
floridabulldog.org

Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company

Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”. Yet, six months into his tenure...
Click10.com

Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
bulletin-news.com

Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud

A 36-year-old Plantation woman is charged with grand theft and fraud after allegedly using another person’s bank account to pay her rent, lease a vehicle, and purchase a trailer for a friend. In 2016, Natasha Maragh was already on probation after being charged with 21 counts of fraud. According...
