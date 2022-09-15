Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops, after the...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat, corn set for weekly losses on global demand concerns
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Commodities markets came under pressure this week amid fears that more aggressive...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end stronger as traders square positions
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Friday, as investors squared positions after prices fell to a one-week low during the session, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 14-3/4 cents at $8.59-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract earlier hit its lowest level since Sept. 9 at $8.30-3/4. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended 9 cents stronger at $9.35-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures rose 10 cents to close at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The markets recovered after closing lower on Thursday in setbacks from two-month highs. * Traders attempted to assess signals on Ukrainian supplies from the war-disrupted Black Sea region. * Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the resolution of remaining problems for exports of Russian fertilisers and the removal of export restrictions on Belarusian fertilisers caused by Western sanctions. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
Agriculture Online
China's grain, pork and sugar imports in August 2022
BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in August, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in August was released earlier this month. Commodity August % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 1.8 mln -44.4% 16.93 mln -20.9% Wheat 530,000 -25.4% 6.25 mln -10.1% Barley 250,000 -63.8% 4.05 mln -43.0% Sorghum 670,000 -17.7% 8.01 mln 19.4% Pork 140,000 -50.0% 1.07 mln -63.6% Sugar 680,000 35.8% 2.73 mln -8.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-6 cents, corn down 2-4, soybeans down 5-7
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat declining on spillover pressure from...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 21-27
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end firmer, while live cattle stumble
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended higher on Friday as the market moved up toward cash prices, analysts said. October lean hogs closed 0.850 cent stronger at 96.900 cents per lb. The contract earlier in the session rose to 96.925 cents, its highest price since Aug. 23. Most-active December hogs ended up 0.325 cent at 87.975 cents per lb.
Agriculture Online
Swiss could hit CO2 target with $156 billion package-study
ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland could hit the target of halving carbon emissions by 2030 via a package of measures that would cost around 150 billion Swiss francs ($156 billion), or around 2-3% of economic output per year, a study released on Friday suggested. The report by Boston Consulting...
Agriculture Online
Wheat market showing signs of a price rebound, analyst says
Wheat futures charts are indicating a market that has dropped from spring highs, consolidated, and now is in a position to rally. A rising dollar and improving spring wheat conditions, coupled with grain movement out of Ukraine, all pressured wheat prices. That, after multi-year prices were established in spring, when...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 12
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for the week to Sept. 12. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 36 average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2021 0 1 9 79 10 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent sown Week 36 average in France 14 Week 35 2022 5 Week 36 2021 0 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Grains end the week mixed | Friday, September 16, 2022
Corn closed up 2¢ at $6.79. Soybeans closed down 5¢ and $14.46. All wheat categories are up. CBOT is up 13¢. KC is up 10¢. Minneapolis is up 10¢. Since Monday's USDA report, which set the stage for bullish prices, corn and soybean prices have steadily fallen from Monday's surge.
Agriculture Online
ADM and PepsiCo support midwest row crop farmers with regenerative ag
ADM and PepsiCo announced a groundbreaking 7.5-year strategic commercial agreement to closely collaborate on projects that aim to significantly expand regenerative agriculture across their shared North American supply chains. This strategic partnership is expected to reach up to 2 million acres by 2030, and represents a trailblazing effort by two global companies that share ambitious carbon reduction goals.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Hungary extends energy and food price caps amid soaring inflation
BUDAPEST, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hungary has extended price caps on fuels and basic foodstuff by three months until the end of the year in a bid to shield households from soaring costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Saturday. Budapest has sharply criticised the...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 16, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Lower in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading amid calls for favorable weather in the U.S. and abroad. Showers are expected in parts of the western Midwest and southern Great Lakes through Monday, and forecasts are calling for precipitation in the central Plains and northern Midwest in the middle of next week, Commodity Weather Group said in a report.
Agriculture Online
New grain pollination aid to hit the market by 2026
PowerPollen announces its first pollination solution available for corn production, the in-season control, a pollination technology platform that will be commercially available to farmers in 2026. Grain farmers traditionally plan their hybrid seed and crop input purchases before the next growing season. After planting and inputs are deployed, a field's...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilisers to developing world
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to provide more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilisers stuck in European ports to the developing world for free if Europe agreed to further relax sanctions on Russian exports. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation...
Agriculture Online
Ag groups receive grant to transition U.S. beef to carbon neutral
American Farmland Trust was awarded a $30 million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The organization will partner with the Integrity Beef Alliance, Indigo Agriculture, Earth Optics, Freedman Heirs Foundation, AgriWebb, Regenified, OpenTEAM, and U.S. Biochar Initiative to transition the U.S. beef supply chain to carbon neutral. The...
Agriculture Online
U.S. lists biotechnology and ‘agricultural industrial base’ as national security interests
President Biden directed the Treasury-led committee that scrutinizes foreign investment in America to consider the national security impact any deals would have on U.S. technological leadership, including biotechnology and “elements of the agricultural industrial base that have implications for food security.” The executive order was issued amid rising concerns about Chinese purchases of U.S. land and companies.
