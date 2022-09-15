ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Now the price of toilet rolls and bread soars: Paper has fewer sheets and rises in price by 23% as bakers warn bread could cost nearly £3 as inflation bites

Toilet roll prices have risen 23 per cent and bread could soon cost nearly £3 as suppliers pass the impact of soaring energy costs and inflation to consumers. Rising energy bills have resulted in a huge jump in the price of loo paper, despite rolls now being eight per cent shorter, new research has revealed.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
ConsumerAffairs

Inflation is likely to affect consumers' holiday shopping plans

Inflation has been plaguing consumers for much of 2022, and a new report by Jungle Scout revealed that it’s likely to affect shoppers through the holiday season. While Walmart has already started preparing consumers for holiday shopping, this new data shows that finances are going to be a major factor in how much consumers spend on gifts in the coming months.
CNBC

Holiday shopping season expected to be muted as inflation squeezes shoppers

Holiday sales are forecast to grow from last year, though the increase will likely be driven by inflation. Consumers are expected to be more budget conscious as inflation pushes up prices for groceries and other necessities. Discounting is expected to continue at least through the holidays. Retailers are scrambling to...
Daily Mail

Not-so-happy holidays! Stubbornly high inflation has cast a pall over the festive season: two-thirds are worried about high prices and millions will spend less on booze, groceries, and gifts this year, polls show

Stubbornly high inflation is casting a pall over the holiday season — two thirds of Americans will watch their wallets when shopping and millions will spend less on booze, groceries, and gifts this year, a series of studies show. Polling by Morning Consult shows that 64 percent of adults...
People

This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper That Shoppers Swear by for 'Amazing Sleep' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

They say it’s “soft and comfortable” Between fluffy pillows and cozy sheets, there are plenty of ways to make your bed extra comfortable. And if you're looking for a quick and cost-effective upgrade to your mattress, you can't go wrong with a mattress topper. Luckily, the Easeland Queen Bamboo Mattress Topper is currently up to 28 percent off at Amazon thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon. The plush mattress topper is stuffed with a down-alternative filling to give your bed an added layer of comfort. Encased...
