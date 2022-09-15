Read full article on original website
ConsumerAffairs
Oops! Major retailers bought too much and are offering shoppers deals to take it off their hands
Since the beginning of the summer, major retailers like Walmart and Target have suffered with piles and piles of overstocked inventory. They loaded up at precisely the time consumers, breaking out of their pandemic routines, stopped buying “stuff” and started spending money on travel and services. But the...
AOL Corp
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Walmart expected to launch huge payment update in weeks – it’ll make it easier for shoppers and workers
WALMART shoppers can soon expect a new payment option as the world's largest retailer is set to trial bank accounts. One, a fintech company backed by Walmart, is expected to introduce checking accounts in the coming weeks. These will be available to thousands of employees and a select group of...
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Customers tightened belts in August as they bought fewer items and spent less
Both the value and the volume of sales in the UK’s retail sector dropped last month for the first time since the end of 2021, as shoppers tighten their belts in the face of soaring prices. Retail sales volumes declined by 1.6% in August, higher than the 0.5% expected,...
Now the price of toilet rolls and bread soars: Paper has fewer sheets and rises in price by 23% as bakers warn bread could cost nearly £3 as inflation bites
Toilet roll prices have risen 23 per cent and bread could soon cost nearly £3 as suppliers pass the impact of soaring energy costs and inflation to consumers. Rising energy bills have resulted in a huge jump in the price of loo paper, despite rolls now being eight per cent shorter, new research has revealed.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi named as cheapest supermarket in August - how the others ranked
Aldi has been announced as the cheapest supermarket in August by consumer champion, Which? It compared a basket of 49 popular grocery items last month and found Aldi's would have cost shoppers £76.24. This was £1.66 cheaper than the Lidl basket and a huge £25.96 cheaper than at Waitrose....
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
America’s Worst Retailers
Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
ConsumerAffairs
Inflation is likely to affect consumers' holiday shopping plans
Inflation has been plaguing consumers for much of 2022, and a new report by Jungle Scout revealed that it’s likely to affect shoppers through the holiday season. While Walmart has already started preparing consumers for holiday shopping, this new data shows that finances are going to be a major factor in how much consumers spend on gifts in the coming months.
CNBC
Holiday shopping season expected to be muted as inflation squeezes shoppers
Holiday sales are forecast to grow from last year, though the increase will likely be driven by inflation. Consumers are expected to be more budget conscious as inflation pushes up prices for groceries and other necessities. Discounting is expected to continue at least through the holidays. Retailers are scrambling to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sainsbury's, Tesco and Aldi shoppers 'give up' after seeing the price of own-brand butter
Millions of households are searching for cheaper brands at the supermarkets, due to the cost of living crisis. The price of everyday basics has risen to a noticeable amount for items most shoppers wouldn't normally think twice about chicking into their basket. In recent months, the price of a tub...
Not-so-happy holidays! Stubbornly high inflation has cast a pall over the festive season: two-thirds are worried about high prices and millions will spend less on booze, groceries, and gifts this year, polls show
Stubbornly high inflation is casting a pall over the holiday season — two thirds of Americans will watch their wallets when shopping and millions will spend less on booze, groceries, and gifts this year, a series of studies show. Polling by Morning Consult shows that 64 percent of adults...
US News and World Report
