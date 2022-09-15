ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin, IL

97ZOK

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?

It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Labor troubles hit pumpkin country

The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
MORTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Couple's small farm sustains Central Illinois family

HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One of the Best Brewery Tours in the US is here in Illinois

Breweries are popping up all over the country, and brewery tours are becoming a must-do for beer lovers. And it is no surprise to me that one of the Best brewery tours in the entire US is right here in the Land of Lincoln. According to the website homeroomtravel.com, Goose...
CHICAGO, IL
