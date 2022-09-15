Read full article on original website
See the 75 Million Year Old Dinosaur Remains Found in Missouri
A very old former Missouri resident just road-tripped to a museum in Chicago. He/She/It used to be a dinosaur 75 million years ago, but is now being prepared to put on a show for you. ABC 7 Chicago reported that this dinosaur discovered in Missouri has now arrived in the...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Tubby is a Miniature Missouri Dwarf Horse Who Has a Huge Heart
My dad used to tell me that it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. That's true of horses, too as a young Missouri dwarf horse named Tubby proves every day of his life. According to the video description,...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
A website ranked what Illinois is Best at and Worst at in the US
What does Illinois do better than any other state in the US? And What does Illinois do worst than any other state in the US? One website set out to answer these questions, and in my opinion, they came up with some decent answers. The website rd.com, Readers Digest, set...
advantagenews.com
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Herald & Review
Couple’s small farm sustains Central Illinois family
HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
Illinois Town Named #1 Best In America To ‘Live The American Dream’
Naturally, we all probably wish we were living the American Dream after watching movies that portray a very happy family with a white picket fence, big white house, and owning everything they've ever wanted. For this one Illinois city, that dream isn't too far out of reach for them! According...
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
One of the Best Brewery Tours in the US is here in Illinois
Breweries are popping up all over the country, and brewery tours are becoming a must-do for beer lovers. And it is no surprise to me that one of the Best brewery tours in the entire US is right here in the Land of Lincoln. According to the website homeroomtravel.com, Goose...
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Illinois
Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof?
