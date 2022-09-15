Read full article on original website
If you’ve played the recent Archon quests of Sumeru, you would’ve already met Nilou, a breathtaking dancer and Hydro sword-user from the capital. In version 3.1, she finally appears in her own 5-star limited banner, which many players have been anticipating since her first appearance in the game. In this Nilou Guide, we will be […] The post Nilou Guide: Should you pull for Nilou in Genshin Impact? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Claudia Build Guide – Matrices, Relics, Team Comp
A master of one-handed blade work, Claudia is Tower of Fantasy’s newest SSR who was released on September 15, exactly two weeks after the start of Frigg’s own banner. Her stone-cold demeanor is the result of her dark past with Hykros, but her inner personality reveals a caring individual with a great passion for her work. Of course, what we will be getting is simply the simulacrum of the real Claudia, but eventually, we might see a glimpse of her skillful swordplay, and listen to her interesting stories. In this Claudia Guide, we will be giving an overview of Claudia’s moves and abilities, her ideal matrices, combat relics, and team compositions.
